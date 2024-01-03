Likud MK claims a High Court justice leaked judicial reform verdict

Following a leaked report regarding a draft judgement showing that the High Court intended to reverse the reasonableness law, Likud MK Tally Gotliv sharply attacked the judges who intended vote in favor of rejecting the law, and claimed that she knows who leaked the draft.

Gotliv tweeted on her X account: "The same Supreme Court judge who leaked the draft judgment, and it is clear to me that this is a judge, would not have the courage not to sign the judgment and thus postpone its publication. While we are burying our heroic soldiers, the Supreme Court is bringing division back into the public discourse. Shame.”

Supreme Court judges sharply criticized Esther Hayut

Several Supreme Court judges claimed that the retiring President Esther Hayut pushed them into an impossible timetable and that without the opinions of Hayut and Anat Baron, the result would have been 7-6 against disqualification. SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut is flanked by other justices at the High Court hearing on the reasonableness standard law, last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The majority opinion in the draft judgment includes judges Anat Baron, Esther Hayut, Yitzhak Amit, Ofer Grosskopf, Khaled Kabob, Uzi Fogelman, Dafna Barak-Erez, and Ruth Ronen. A minority opinion in the draft verdict includes judges Yehiel Kosher, Noam Solberg, Yosef Elron, Alex Stein, Yael Wilner, David Mintz, and Gila Knafi-Steinitz.

The decision to abolish the reasonableness law was approved by the Knesset at the end of July. The law was enacted as part of an amendment to the "Fundamental Law: The Judiciary", and deprives the court of the ability to intervene in government decisions that were made with "extreme unreasonableness".

The court's intervention in such cases is intended to invalidate decisions made in an irrational, unequal or conflict of interest manner.