Netflix star Brett Gelman says 'Zionism is Sexy,' defends Israel

Another star of the "Stranger Things" star has called out in support of Israel and said that he too thinks that "Zionism is sexy," as well as the fact that "Hamas is ISIS."

Brett Gelman, known for his role in "Stranger Things," was approached at LAX airport by a TMZ photographer who asked about his co-star Noah Schnapp's recent video addressing his views on the Israel-Hamas War.

Gelman expressed support for Schnapp's position, particularly appreciating images of Schnapp with stickers that read "Zionism is sexy" and "Hamas is ISIS."

He also agreed with Schnapp's characterization of Hamas as a terrorist organization. Furthermore, Gelman stated that those who are not pro-Israel might be, either consciously or subconsciously, antisemitic.

"I saw nothing wrong with the original thing that he said," Gelman told TMZ in a video interview. "He held up a sticker saying Zionism is sexy and he said, Hamas is ISIS. Hamas is a terrorist organization and Zionism is the belief that Israel should exist, and that's sexy." Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix))

'Zionism has nothing to do with war'

Gelman also tweeted about this issue on Tuesday, stating "Zionism only means that you believe Israel has the right to exist. It does not mean that you are for the deaths of innocent Palestinians. It actually has nothing to do with the war."

Gelman, an American actor and comedian, is renowned for his roles in Netflix's "Stranger Things" as Murray Bauman and the BBC comedy "Fleabag." His career, which began in the 2000s, includes notable appearances in Adult Swim shows, leading roles in series like "Go On," "Another Period," and "Married," and voice acting in several animated series, with a future role in the drama series "Lady in the Lake." Both Gelman and Schnapp are Jewish and share their identity publicly.

Schnapp's stance for anti-violence

"Stranger Things" star and colleague Noah Schnapp took to social media on Monday to clarify his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas War amidst growing online backlash. In a video posted on TikTok, Schnapp expressed concern that his “thoughts and beliefs have been misconstrued” from his actual views.

The actor emphasized his desire for “peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.” The actor, a Jewish American, initially posted an impassioned statement on Instagram condemning the violence and advocating for peace on both sides. However, this post was later deleted amidst rising criticism.

The backlash intensified when Schnapp was accused of liking a video that mocked Palestinian victims and was seen with stickers that read “Zionism is sexy.” These incidents have sparked calls for a boycott of the upcoming fifth season of “Stranger Things.”

In his recent video, Schnapp reiterated his anti-violence stance and called for understanding and compassion. He stressed the importance of recognizing shared humanity regardless of race, ethnicity, background, or country of birth.