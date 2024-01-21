Israeli kids with disabilities create cup holders for wheelchairs

The House of Wheels center, which is run by the House of Wheels nonprofit association, provides support programs for adults aged 21 and over with severe physical disabilities. Participants engage in various activities aimed at allowing them to manage their daily routines independently and become active community members.

Each month, the center’s young participants come together as a group to tackle specific challenges that individuals with disabilities face, working collaboratively to devise unique, practical solutions.

The latest project, which began in December, has already yielded impressive results. The contributors successfully designed a cup holder that addresses the needs of mobile wheelchair users.

How does the wheelchair cup holder work?

The cup holder is attached to the wheelchair with a Velcro strip, ensuring stability and allowing users to easily and independently move the cup.

Aviv Shpigelman, CEO of the House of Wheels association, highlighted the significance of this achievement: “When individuals with severe physical disabilities identify a need and create a product to support their fellows, this truly embodies House of Wheels’ spirit. This project demonstrates the mutual support and solidarity that our organization advocates and believes in.”