Hagai Shalom, CEO of the Tiv Taam Group, and senior management, including Yossi Shalev – VP Trade and Avivit Levy-Naim – Marketing and Sales Manager, held a festive ceremony last night for the benefit of the Organization for Victims of Hostilities – which assists and accompanies victims of hostilities until their rehabilitation. Held at the flagship branch in Netanya.

As part of this, the fundraising campaign of the Tiv Taam chain was signed in its 46 branches throughout the country, which raised a total of NIS 323,860 thousand for the organization. Abie Moses, the organization's chairman, and attorney Roy Cohen, the organization's CEO, attended the ceremony.

Hagai Shalom opened the ceremony by saying: "In the harsh reality in which the State of Israel finds itself, nothing is more gratifying than true mutual responsibility. For the victims of hostilities, including thousands of bereaved families, widows, orphans and disabled people. As every year, community activities are part of the vision of the Tiv Taam Group. We will continue to raise funds for various associations in Israel, which work for the community and weaker populations." He said: "Today, more than ever, the importance of mutual responsibility increases. In addition to this donation, we directly donated NIS 100,000 through notes to the headquarters of the families of abductees and to families evacuated near the Gaza Strip. Mutual responsibility these days is above all."

Abie Mozes, Chairman of the Organization for Victims of Hostilities: "The social solidarity demonstrated by Tiv Taam is a role model for a society that puts before its eyes in real time the victims of hostilities and bereaved families. The fact that the public mobilized and contributed is heartwarming and these days is a ray of light for our ability to cope with the tragedy and tragedy that struck us on 7.10.23. I would like to thank the company's CEO, Maj. Gen. (res.) Hagai Shalom, who from the first moment raised the gauntlet to assist and support the representative organization."

Adv. Roy Cohen, CEO of the Organization for Victims of Hostilities: "I appreciate and thank the management of Tiv Taam and its employees, who mobilized immediately on behalf of victims of hostilities. With the outbreak of hostilities, the assistance room for victims of civilian terrorism was established, and we provide the first response to the bereaved families and victims of terror during the war. We established an emergency room that assists and provides first response on several levels: social, mental and emotional, economic, and an evacuation system for victims of civilian terrorism." He said: "Since Black Sabbath, the activity and support through the organization has doubled and more than 1200 bereaved families and more than 60,000 injured people have been added to the bereaved family, and the donation will greatly help provide solutions for them."

At the end of the ceremony, Abie Mozes and Roy Cohen personally presented Hagai Shalom and senior Tiv Taam management with an award of appreciation and appreciation for their work on behalf of the organization affected by hostilities. And wished for better and quieter days.