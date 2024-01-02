Tiv Taam's Savyon Junction flagship: NIS 12 Million investment

This is Tiv Taam's third branch in the Ono Valley - soon it will open a branch in a municipal format in Ramat Ef'al as well.

Tiv Taam will launch a launch campaign to mark the opening of the new branch at a value of NIS 500,000 and will be accompanied by slogans such as: "We opened and arrived with bruschetta that will come to you at brunch", "We opened and brought ribs for those who started Quito" and "There is also Grana Padano for cheese and wine dinner" and more.

This week, the Tiv Taam chain is opening a flagship branch at Savyon Junction (at 5 Ofra Haza Street, Kiryat Ono), which covers an area of about 1,400 square meters and opened with an estimated investment of NIS 12 million.

This is Tiv Taam's third branch in the Ono Valley area and will also operate on Saturdays and holidays.

At the Tiv Taam branch Savyon Junction you will find the full range of categories and quality and special products at Tiv Taam as well as specialized departments such as: fresh and varied butchers, cheese and sausage deli, bakery, fresh fish department, vegetable and fruit department, grocery department, wine and alcohol department, dried fruits, spices, detergents and toiletries department and more. In addition, the branch has the Eden Teva health complex where you will find a huge variety of natural and health products, vitamins, natural cosmetics, nutritional supplements, organic products and gluten-free products. Also, the branch includes Tool products DOMO's high-quality home, and even self-service checkouts. (credit: PR)

Hagai Shalom, CEO and owner of the Tiv Taam chain: "We invested considerable resources in opening this branch, in order to provide a culinary shopping experience that combines a wide range of fresh products and imported products from all over the world at fair prices. The new branch will serve all residents of the Ono Valley, including Savyon, Kiryat Ono, Ganei Tikva, Kfar Azar, Kiryat Savyonim, Or Yehuda, Yehud and more."

Hagai added: "We chose a strategic and accessible location inside and outside the city, in the heart of a residential environment on the border of Savyon, Yehud, Or Yehuda and the surrounding communities. Tiv Taam comes in all its departments with all its quality products to a large, spacious and accessible store for all including parking.

According to him: "The branch's lessons will enjoy a huge variety of products from Israel and around the world at the highest standards of quality and service, as befits the Tiv Taam chain, all while maintaining the advantages that characterize the chain: quality, service, an international shopping experience, convenient opening hours, including Saturdays and holidays, and a rich culinary variety from all over the world."

On the occasion of the opening of the branch, a campaign worth about NIS 500,000 will be channeled through advertising channels: billboards, digital and social networks, advertisements in local newspapers, newsletters and more.

In addition, on the occasion of the opening, the branch will offer special offers, discounts and benefits to the general public during the coming month, such as fresh whole chicken for 12.90 NIS per kg, fresh thin schnitzel 2 kg for 79 ₪, fresh veal sirloin for 79.9 ₪ per kg, Norwegian salmon fillet, frozen 1.4-1.8 for 69.9 ₪, peeled shrimp, 1 kg frozen 26/30 for 89 ₪, Dutch goat Gouda cheese weighing 9.5 ₪ per 100 grams, Finish tablets all for 1, 50 pcs for 29.9 ₪, Haggis Premium Dray diapers, different types, 3 pcs for 100 ₪, Pastel nightly toilet paper 30 rolls for 29.9 ₪, Maximedia fabric softener 1 liter, 2 for 25 ₪

In addition, TivClub members and new members will receive a reusable shopping basket as a gift for purchases over NIS 199. Joining the club is free, club members enjoy exclusive offers, coupons, and personalized benefits. Club members also benefit from accumulating cashback (TivCoins) of 3% of the purchase, which can be redeemed when shopping at branches and on the website as well as at equal restaurants throughout the country, subject to club regulations.