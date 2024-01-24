Israel’s rock climbing team was barred from participating in the international competition “Dock Masters 2024” in Utrecht, Netherlands, event organizer Royal Dutch Mountaineering and Climbing Club (NKBV) said in a Tuesday statement.

The NKBV said the ban was in response to potential security threats Israeli athletes faced simply by participating in the event, as the NKBV claims they cannot guarantee the safety of Israel's national team members.

Ayala Kerem, who is currently considered the top athlete in Israel in the field and is even marked by the Olympic Committee to go to the Paris Olympics, was scheduled to participate in the competition, so her non-participation could harm her chances of reaching the Olympics.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the latest developments surrounding the participation of Israeli athletes in the Dock Masters. We fear disturbances during the event and are concerned about your safety, the safety of the other competitors, our team, and the visitors,” the statement said.

“We have spoken with a number of experts and with the National Climbing Association ( NKBV) to interpret the situation. Unfortunately, this forces us to cancel your booking, as we cannot monitor the security risks and ensure your safety. We deeply regret making this decision," the NKBV statement read.

Israeli teams blackballed from international competition

The NKBV ban is not the first time an Israeli athletics team has been barred from international competition due to Israel’s current political situation since October 7th. On January 10, the International Ice Hockey Federation made the decision "to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured."

According to inside sources, that move came after its chairman, Luc Tardif, succumbed to external political pressures, including Russian voices, though the ban was eventually rescinded on January 16th after the National Hockey League (NHL) and other powerful authorities in the sport criticized the IIHF decision.