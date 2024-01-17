IIHF skates back ban, Israel headed to hockey Worlds

Eight hours before a scheduled hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Olympic Committee of Israel and the Israeli Ice Hockey Association received notification on Wednesday morning informing that its ban was rescinded, as well as an invitation for Israel to participate at next week's 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division III Group A tournament in Bulgaria.

The official letter sent on Wednesday by the International Ice Hockey Federation stated that the decision to welcome Israel to the tournament was “based on the most recent safety and security guarantees and communication with the relevant Bulgarian authorities.”

The IIHF Council also indicated that it would review the status of Israel’s participation in the upcoming U18 Worlds in Spain, the Women’s Worlds in Estonia and the Men’s Worlds in Serbia.

A statement on the IIHF website said the following: “In close collaboration with our stakeholders and local authorities, we will strive to find the necessary conditions and support to allow the Israeli teams to participate. Further decisions will be taken and notified in February 2024.”

On January 10, the IIHF made the decision "to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured." According to inside sources, that move came after its chairman, Luc Tardif, succumbed to external political pressures, including Russian voices. May 8, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A view of the official NHL puck on the ice during a face-off between a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings in the third period at Nationwide Arena. (credit: AARON DOSTER-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Israel not participating met with massive backlash

The decision to not allow Israel to participate in the tournament initially had been met with wide backlash in Israel and across the hockey world, including the National Hockey League, with Israel appealing the decision with the CAS.

The NHL said in a statement on Saturday: "The NHL has significant concerns with the announcement from the IIHF on Wednesday regarding the Israeli National Team's eligibility for, and participation in, upcoming IIHF events... We urge the IIHF to take whatever steps necessary to address its concerns as expeditiously as possible so that Israeli National Teams are not unfairly excluded from future events for which they are eligible and have qualified."

Israeli-Canadian Paul Shindman, who helped found the Israel Ice Hockey Federation in 1989, told the Canadian Jewish News that “[punishing] Israeli hockey players after their country was brutally attacked by terrorists is unfair and unjust. Israel’s sportsmen and women deserve the support and embrace of their friends in the international hockey world, not to be excluded. It makes them victims twice over.”

A weekend editorial in the Toronto Sun newspaper went even further, invoking the 1972 Munich attack on Israeli Olympians.

"In Munich in 1972, 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage and subsequently murdered after eight Palestinian terrorists, part of the so-called Black September group, broke into the Olympic compound. Fast forward to 2024, and Israelis are being punished - for defending themselves once again against Palestinian terrorists."

Wednesday’s announcement reversing the ban was graciously received.

“We are very excited by the international association's announcement that it retracts its decision and invites the Israeli national team to participate in the tournament in Bulgaria,” said Olympic Committee of Israel Chairwoman Yael Arad.

"During the ban, many good people from around the world participated, including Israel Ambassador Israel to Bulgaria Yossi Levy Sfari, Deputy Director of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Nahshon, the Embassy of Israel in France, the Anti-Defamation League, and, of course, Attorney Dalia Bushinsky, who led the legal advisors together with Attorney Gil Atar and the entire team of the Olympic Committee, who worked day and night to prevent this exclusion.

"This is not only a victory for Israeli sports but also for the people of Israel.”