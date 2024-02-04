Tiv Ta’am opens new Ramat Efal-Sheba branch 

Tiv Ta’am continues to expand in the Ono region, opening another branch in Ramat Efal, on 16 Derech Shiba St., Ramat Gan, in a neighborhood-urban format, which will operate 7 days a week, including Saturdays and holidays.

The branch joins 22 City-format branches across the country.

The new branch covers an area of 300 sq.m. and will be opened with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 3.5 million. The branch is designed in the new concept of the City branches: a design with a modern urban look, which upgrades the shopping experience. It will also include independent checkouts without the need to wait in line.

On the occasion of the opening of the branch, an advertising campaign will be launched under the slogan: We’ve opened! Get ready to be asked ‘where did you get that’? The campaign will include outdoor and digital signage, local press, direct mailings to club members, and promotions on social networks.

Hagai Shalom, CEO and owner of Tiv Ta’am: "Opening new branches in strategic locations is a growth engine for expanding the network's presence throughout the country and making it accessible to our customers. The chain recently opened a flagship branch at the Savion intersection on an area of 1,400 sq.m. serving all the residents of Savion, Kiryat Ono, Or Yehuda, and the surrounding area."

"The new branch in Ramat Efal offers specialized departments with a mix of unique products from Israel and the world, starting with a butcher's shop for fresh meat and fish of the premium type and self-service, a full-service cheese and sausage deli, a professional wine and alcohol department, a fruit and vegetable department of the highest quality, pastries, breads, cakes and more. Also, the branch will serve Sheba Hospital, with an emphasis on weekends."