BBC fires Holocaust-denying employee who called Jews 'lying scum'

A senior scheduling coordinator for the UK's BBC Three has been fired after she called Jews "lying scum," compared Israel's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion to Adolf Hitler, denied the Holocaust, and called white people "mutant invaders" and a "barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed."

Her comments, made on a private Facebook account, were brought to light last week by an article on the website Deadline, which reported that the posts "are understood to have been shared with alarm in WhatsApp groups that have sprung up since the October 7 attack."

The article prompted backlash, to which she responded, "Come at me by all means, my shoulders are broad."

A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London (credit: OLIVIA HARRIS/ REUTERS)

Staff have complained of antisemitism at BBC, channel has been accused of bias

The attention came after Tim Davie, the BBC director general, held a listening session for staff to voice concerns over the network's coverage of the war in Gaza, as well as the work environment created in its wake.

Jewish BBC staff have complained of widespread antisemitism at the public broadcaster, and observers such as Danny Cohen, who served as BBC Television's director from 2013-2015, have called the channel's coverage of the war "a failure of both journalistic credibility and public duty."