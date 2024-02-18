A crate filled with medicine and other aid from Jordan that was meant to arrive in Gaza washed up on the beach near Ma'agan Michael, Israeli police reported on Saturday.

According to reports, police officers from Zikhron Yaakov received a call during their rounds about a suspicious object that washed up on the beach from the sea.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers recognized a suspicious black crate lying on the beach and closed off the area until demolition experts arrived.

After the demolition experts cleared the crate of any explosive material with a robot, the police examined the contents of the briefcase and discovered medicine, bandages, and other medical equipment.

The robot that demolitions experts used to clear the crate of potential explosive material. (credit: Via Maariv) In the photos and video recorded by police, there appears to be a label in Arabic that says "From Jordan to Gaza."

The crate's origin and travel route to northern Israel remain a mystery

It is currently unclear how the suitcase ended up on the beach in Northern Israel, and hard to indicate, as Jordan is on the other side of the country, and the Gaza Strip is further south.

There have been no official statements by Israeli or Jordanian officials regarding any official shipment of humanitarian aid that the crate might have belonged to.

Israeli police have also yet to comment regarding the progress of an investigation to determine the crate's origin.