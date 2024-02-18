Yair Netanyahu: Iran is the source of chaos in the Middle East

Yair Netanyahu said that the Biden administration’s approach to Iran is “the source of all chaos in the Middle East” in an interview this week with Josh Hammer, editor of Newsweek.

In the interview titled "The Real History of Israel and Palestine," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son opened up about the Israel-Hamas war.

"This war is not just an Israel-Gaza war. It's Israel against Iran with Gaza," he explained.

Iran causes chaos

Yair Netanyahu linked Iran's ability to cause chaos in the Middle East to the change in administration in the United States. According to him, the Trump administration was tough on the country, placing sanctions on Iran that almost collapsed their economy.

“They were afraid of the United States, and they kept quiet," Yair said.

Yair then reflected on the achievements of Prime Minister Netanyahu during the Trump administration. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House i (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

"Israel, together with my father and President Trump, made four historical peace treaties between Israel and four Arab-Muslim countries: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. We were very close to a peace treaty with Saudi Arabia as well, which is the most important Arab-Muslim country in the world," Yair reflected.

However, "In recent years, there has been a different approach of America toward Iran, and I think that is the source of all problems in the Middle East," said Yair.

Regarding Iran's missile power, Yair explained that "Iran already has Israel inside the range of all of their missiles, but they're building ICBMs—which are intercontinental ballistic missiles—that can also reach the eastern coast of the United States. It's a fact; they're not hiding it. They actually brag about it."

Those who are 'woke'

In addition to Yair's comments regarding Iran's situation with Israel and the Middle East, he spoke about the American supporters of Palestine, referring to many of them as "the woke-progressive camp."

"Regarding the woke-progressive camp, it's quite ironic that they are siding now with the Palestinians because in the Palestinian territories, being gay is punishable by death, and they execute for it quite often," Yair said.

Going further into depth, Yair elaborated that " Women in the Palestinian territories face severe inequalities."

"All minorities have been persecuted: Christians have been persecuted and ethnically cleansed throughout the Middle East and throughout the Palestinian Authority. In every place, that is, except Israel in the Middle East. It's quite ironic that the woke progressives are siding with these people that hate them," Yair concluded.