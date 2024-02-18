A close call: Hezbollah rockets nearly hit Safed hospital

Rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the city of Safed last Thursday, one of which hit the entrance to the Ziv Medical Center, as well as a military base in the area.

The attack on the base led to the loss of Staff-Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo. Benjo was 20 years old from the town of Ge'a. She served in the 869th Battalion. In addition, ten other soldiers were injured as a result of the rocket attack.

A close call

In response to the nearly disastrous missile attack at the Ziv Medical Center, the director of the hospital, Dr. Salman Zarka, wrote, "We are very lucky here. The missile did not explode. Otherwise, there could have been an incident with many casualties. There were numerous people, buses, and cars at the entrance to the Ziv Medical Center."

"The security team at the hospital responded excellently, and they deserve much appreciation," Zarka added.

Video footage of the missile attack showed how the security guards of the medical center were able to direct all those in the surrounding area to reach a protected area. Staff sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel. February 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Footage also shows how security guards helped a mother and her toddler get out of their car, which was located next to where the missile had fallen, and run to safety.

Following the incident, the hospital's security guard recounted the event. "Yesterday, during the morning shift at Ziv Safed Hospital, alarms and loud booms were heard. While I was alerting those around me, I went towards those who were in cars to evacuate them into protected areas. While doing so, I noticed a woman with a small child in the car. I immediately assisted them to get out of the car."