Government ministers clash over Temple Mount restrictions during Ramadan

Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in an interview with Kan 11 on Monday, referenced restrictions requested by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding prayers on the Temple Mount during Ramadan.

With special discussions held in the cabinet ahead of Ramadan, Ben-Gvir demanded to limit the prayer of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs on the Temple Mount. Katz said Monday morning “Those who proposed principled ideological restrictions will not have their position accepted. The instructions are very clear, to allow as many people as possible on the Temple Mount and avoid friction.”

In the interview with Kan 11’s morning program, Katz added: “The policy is very clear: Israel will preserve the freedom of worship for Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa, any restrictions imposed will be solely for security reasons. There is a distinction in favor of Israeli Arabs, and there is no desire to restrict Israeli Arabs. What needs to be examined is the quantities and ages of individuals.”

Varying proposals for restrictions

Ben-Gvir’s position is to ban residents of Judea and Samaria from entering the Temple Mount at all, and among Israeli Arabs to allow entry from the age of 70 and over. The police’s position is to allow entry from age 60 into Israel and 45 among Israeli Arabs. The Shin Bet’s position is for entry from age 45 in Israel and unlimited entry among Israeli Arabs. Ben-Gvir claims that if the security establishment’s position is accepted, tens of thousands will wave Hamas flags on the Temple Mount. The terrorist attack last Friday caused the police commissioner of Jerusalem to rethink the policy, especially because the terrorist was a resident of east Jerusalem, which raises the threat. A Muslim worshipper walks ahead of Friday prayer in the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 2, 2024. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

After Ben-Gvir claimed that if the decisions regarding the Temple Mount are made in the war cabinet when Gallant, Gantz, and Eisenkot are decision-makers, it is clear what the decision will be. In response, Netanyahu promised that the decision regarding the policy on the Temple Mount during Ramadan would be subject to approval by the political-security cabinet.