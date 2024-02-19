Jerusalem Post
Brazil ambassador to be reprimanded at Yad Vashem over Lula’s comments

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2024 10:16

The Brazilian ambassador to Israel has been summoned for a reprimand by Foreign Minister Israel Katz at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Monday, in response to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s comparisons between Israel’s war against Hamas and the Holocaust. 

Reprimands for foreign diplomats are usually conducted at the Foreign Ministry building, not the Holocaust memorial and museum.

Lula had made comparisons to Israeli actions and the Holocaust at the African Union Summit on Sunday.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment," said Lula. "In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."

Katz had already condemned the Brazilian president’s remarks, as “shameful and serious. No one will harm Israel's right to defend itself."



