Kosher lubricant made in Israel by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, chairman of the family-owned company Kosher Sex, has just announced the release of his company's latest product: a lubricant that is not only kosher but also made in Israel.

The company Kosher Sex has created products with the aim of encouraging individuals to explore their sexuality in a kosher way.

Boteach took to Instagram to show off the new lubricant product. He wrote, "We are making marriages hot and intimate, passionate and monogamous. Kosher Sex IS the future of ALL human relationships."

Boteach then explained that the lubricant would be donated to married Israeli soldiers by his daughter and CEO of the company, Chana Boteach.

Sex in the spirit of Judasim

The company website sells a variety of products that encourage sexual intimacy in the spirit of Judaism. Shmuley Boteach (credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Kosher Sex website explains that "in Judaism, sex is the holiest, most connecting force that human beings can experience. Jewish sages permit practically any sexual practice between a couple if it benefits their union and bonds them closer together."

The origins of the company began with Chana Boteach's launch of Kosher.Sex, an internet company based on Rabbi Boteach's teachings.

Boteach, also known as “America’s Rabbi,” is widely known. He is the author of 36 books, many on the topic of sex in relation to Judaism. His book Kosher Sex, which shocked the world, has become a bestseller.

He has also appeared on a variety of American shows, including Oprah and The Today Show.

In addition to the kosher lubricant, products sold on the site range all the way from erotic gels and serums to dildos and vibrators.