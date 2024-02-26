The Technion in Haifa ranks first in Europe in registering patents in the US

Scientists and engineers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa are very smart. With 48 patents approved in the US last year, it has been ranked first among universities in Israel and throughout Europe. It is also among the top 20 in the world for the number of approved patents in the US relative to the size of the research faculty.

The updated ranking places the Technion at 65th in the world, with 48 patents in the past year – a few places behind Yale University, New York University, and the University of Washington. This marks a rise of three places from 2022, when the Technion was ranked 68th in the world.

The ranking editors noted that “the list highlights the importance of patents in the application of research and innovation in academia, as well as the central role of academic institutions in the field of innovation.”

Statements from university leadership

Rona Samler, General Manager of T3 (the Technion’s Technology Transfer Office, added: “I am immensely proud to spotlight our remarkable achievement for the third consecutive year, securing the top position in Israel and Europe and among the top 20 universities worldwide for the number of granted US patents per faculty. Prof. Lihi Zelnik-Manor (credit: TECHNION)

This outstanding feat underscores the scientific excellence of our esteemed faculty members and highlights T3’s leadership in effective intellectual property management. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration remains a driving force behind impactful contributions to the global landscape, solidifying Technion's reputation as a pioneer in cutting-edge research and technological advancements."

Prof. Lihi Zelnik-Manor, Technion’s executive vice president for innovation and industry relations, commented: “The Technion invests significantly in fostering innovation and developing technological breakthroughs. I am proud to be part of an institution that invests resources in the technological market, ensuring that research breakthroughs do not remain confined to the boundaries of academia but positively impact the industrial sector and, consequently, society as a whole.

Our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry is a central part of the Technion's mission, as we strive to cultivate partnerships and promote innovation for the benefit of dual-world developments.”

The Technion's patent portfolio currently includes 1,815 registered patents and patent applications. The processes of commercialization and patent registration are led by T3, which collaborates extensively with industry and promotes the establishment of startup companies based on Technion’s technical knowledge – about 15 new startups each year.