FM Israel Katz addresses Muslims in Israel and around the world as Ramadan begins

With the start of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan on Sunday night, Foreign Minister Israel Katz released a statement at the Museum of Islamic Art in Jerusalem, addressed to all Muslims in Israel and around the world.

Katz emphasized that although Hamas has been presenting Israel's war as a fight against the Muslim world, this is not the case.

"Hamas is trying to present our war as a war against Muslims. This is a lie. Many Muslims serve in both the IDF and Israeli police. Our war is against murderers of children who distort Islam to justify their barbarism," Katz explained.

His statement also highlighted the cross-sector cooperation of Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze following the events of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.

"During the events of October 7, Israel faced indiscriminate terrorism that did not differentiate between Jews and Arabs. Let us not forget the Muslim families of the hostages who will mark this year's Ramadan without their loved ones. Hamas has held these hostages captive for over 150 days. We will not rest until all the hostages return home," Katz declared. An Israeli security officer looks on at Dome of the Rock on Temple Mount in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Heightened tensions with the start of Ramadan

Katz's statements come following heightened tensions leading up to Ramadan.

At the beginning of the month, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad called for Ramadan to be a "month of terror," as the spokesman for PIJ’s Al-Quds Brigades said he wants Arab countries in the Middle East and pro-Iranian groups to continue to “unify” against Israel.

It was also uncertain whether prayer goers would be able to enter the site of the Temple Mount in numbers similar to previous years due to security reasons during the Israel-Hamas war.

Ultimately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that Israel would do "everything" to allow freedom of worship during Ramadan while also "maintaining security and safety needs." However, tensions still remain high in the country.

To conclude his statement, Katz added that Israel wishes to extend its hand for peace to all neighboring countries.

"Peace is the ultimate answer to all warmongers. It paves the way for stability, security, and prosperity, which all the people of the region aspire to achieve," Katz stated. "Have easy fasting and a blessed Ramadan."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.