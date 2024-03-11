University of Haifa unveils 'Faces and Words' art installation on Israeli Women's Day

The University of Haifa commemorated Israeli Women's Day on Wednesday with the launch of an innovative art installation titled "Faces and Words." This interactive exhibit highlights the stories of female students and faculty members who experienced the October 7 attacks and the subsequent conflict.

The project emerged from a sense of disappointment at the international community's failure to address the sexual violence perpetrated against Israeli women. "Faces and Words" aims to fill this void by giving a platform to the voices of Israeli women.

The installation is a collaboration between the University's Gender Equity Department and the Hecht Museum. Professor Shulamit Almog, a leading voice for women's rights, spearheaded the project.

"October 7 was a day that forever changed us," stated Prof. Almog. "The art installation honors the bravery and resilience of Israeli women, not only during the attacks but also in their ongoing fight for justice."

The massive, three-by-eight-meter canvas features a black-and-white collage of faces from the University community. Interspersed amongst them is the outline of a human heart, containing excerpts from interviews with the women involved. Prof. Shulamit Almog stands under the massive art project now on display at the University's Hecht Museum. (credit: Roei Hermoni and Sergey Levdinksy)

These stories encompass a range of experiences, from loss and trauma to acts of courage and selflessness. A QR code allows viewers to access extended interviews with some of the featured women.

More Than Just an Exhibit

"Faces and Words" is just one aspect of the University's Women's Month initiatives. The Gender Equity Unit is holding its second annual conference and releasing a training video on gender-neutral language in academia.

The University of Haifa boasts a student body with more women than men at all degree levels. It also leads the nation in female faculty representation, with women comprising 45% of all faculty members.

"We are proud to be a leader in gender equity," said Naomi Reinharz, CEO of the American Society of the University of Haifa. "These courageous women inspire us all, and the University stands with them in their pursuit of justice and equality."