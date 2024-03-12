Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center launch Alrov Center for Digital Medicine

Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Tel Aviv Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center are launching the Alrov Center for Digital Medicine – a collaboration promoting research in digital medicine, harnessing the combined abilities, strengths, and experience of the two institutions. The Center’s establishment was made possible thanks to a generous donation by Mr. Alfred Akirov.

Prof. Elhanan Borenstein from the School of Computer Science and the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University, Head of the new joint Center, and Ms. Liat Nadai Arad, Head of the I-Medata AI Center at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, explain that the new Center will promote computational and translational research on electronic medical records (EMR) and molecular data (omics), with an emphasis on big data, computational innovation, and high potential for translation applications in the short or intermediate term. To advance these core values, the Center will provide substantial research grants, supporting projects conducted jointly by TAU and Ichilov. Selected projects will be given access to relevant data from Ichilov’s vast database, facilitating research and development of novel computational methods.

In addition, to establish and promote a research community focusing on digital medicine at both TAU and Ichilov, the Center will support and organize a range of activities, including an annual symposium showcasing projects funded by the Center, to encourage interactions among researchers and clinicians and to share research results and innovations.

Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center: “The Tel Aviv Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center is in the midst of a great drive in the digital and AI arenas. The collaboration with Tel Aviv University will enhance the activities of researchers in both institutions and accelerate the implementation of innovative tools - to improve quality of care and boost applied medical research. Striving to use digital medicine while providing excellent care, Ichilov promotes collaborations with medical institutions worldwide to foster mutual learning and implementation of innovations in this field. I am grateful to Alfred Akirov, an esteemed friend of the Tel Aviv Medical Center, for his generous donation, enabling us to take another significant step forward at the forefront of innovation.”

Prof. Ariel Porat, President of TAU: “In recent years, we have made substantial efforts to establish university centers at hospitals that are affiliated with Tel Aviv University. These centers combine the research capacities available at TAU with the clinical research and experience offered by the hospitals. The new Alrov Center, now being established, will utilize TAU’s special capabilities in medicine, life sciences, and computer science, including AI. It will facilitate groundbreaking medical research for the benefit of Israeli society and beyond. The establishment of this important Center was made possible by the generosity of TAU’s longtime friend, who is also my personal friend, the enterprising philanthropist Alfred Akirov.”