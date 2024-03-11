Egoz brigade fight in Hemed, Khan Yunis, kills 3 terrorists IDF says

While destroying Hamas terror infrastructures in the Hemed neighborhood in Khan Yunis, Egoz brigade soldiers encountered terrorists and simultaneously helped civilians receive immediate care, the IDF reported Monday.

Fighters of the Egoz commando brigade continue to fight in Khan Yunis' neighborhood Hemed. In the soldiers's continued ground assault they destroy Hamas terror infrastructure, locate fighting equipment, eliminate Hamas terrorists, and detain terrorists who surrender.

While investigating one of the neighborhood buildings, Hamas terrorists opened fire at the soldiers. Using a drone, the soldiers located the terrorists and fired back in their direction.

Accurate use of missile

The confrontation led the soldiers to fire a MATADOR missile and accurately hit the room in which the terrorist shot while avoiding injuring a woman and two kids who were in the adjacent room.

According to the IDF, the soldiers eliminated three armed terrorists. The fourth terrorist surrendered and is being detained and questioned.

The soldiers helped evacuate the woman and two kids and took them to get medical care.