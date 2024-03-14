Knesset passes law to help terror victims sue terrorist financiers

The Knesset passed a law helping victims of terrorism pursue legal action against financiers and supporters of terrorism, like the Palestinian Authority, on Monday.

The law, promoted by MK Yitzhak Pindros and dozens of other MKs, was approved in a vote of 19 for and two opposed. The law enables victims of terrorism and their families to demand exemplary damages from those who give wages or compensation for the organizing of acts of terrorism or are otherwise liable under Israel's Torts Law.

Amounts received in such lawsuits will not be deducted from the amount paid to victims of terrorism on behalf of the state.

The law also allows these exemplary damages to be taken from any property of the party sued. For example, if the Palestinian Authority is the defendant in the lawsuit, then the damages could be taken from the tax funds collected by Israel for the PA, which are currently frozen due to a law passed in 2018 aimed at stopping the PA's pay-for-slay program. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured), in Ramallah, 23 November 2023. (credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The law also determines that a party that is funding terrorism through primary or secondary legislation or through regulations, the party will be considered a terrorist sponsor funding acts of terrorism that could cause death or disabilities until the contrary is proven.

Approval of law welcomed by supporters

Sander Gerber and attorney Asher Stub from "Justice for Terror Victims," who initiated and drafted the bill, welcomed the law's approval, saying, “The enactment of this law into Israel's legal framework rectifies a longstanding injustice endured by victims of terrorism and their families. By instituting a predetermined compensation structure and facilitating the retrieval of funds from the assets of terrorism financiers, the law aims to bolster the fight against terrorism and its financial networks. Our aspiration is that this legislative measure will not only combat terrorism but ultimately pave the way for its eradication.”

Pindros also welcomed the passing of the law, saying, "This is an important day for the fight against terrorism. This law does justice to the State of Israel, which until today has walked a tightrope on this issue. From now on, everyone who engages in terrorism will know that they will have to pay out of pocket. The countries of the world have already understood what this means, and finally, the State of Israel joined them."