Netanyahu: Schumer is not opposing me, he's opposing the Israeli people

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of opposing the Israeli public by calling for his government to be replaced through new elections.

“It's inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there,” Netanyahu told CNN during an interview with Dana Bash on its weekly State of the Union Sunday morning program. Israel “is not a banana republic,” and its people chose its leaders, Netanyahu said.

He spoke three days after the Democratic politician issued a 45-minute speech on the Senate floor in Washington in which he called on Israel to hold new elections to replace Netanyahu, calling the Israeli leader an obstacle to peace.

Pundits have called his speech a wake-up call for the Israeli government, but Netanyahu told Bash the address was “a wake-up call to Senator Schumer.

Netanyahu's government policies are supported by majority

“The majority of Israelis support the policies of my government” which “is not a fringe government and represents the policies supported by the majority of the people. If Senator Schumer opposes these policies, he is not opposing me, he is opposing the people of Israel,” he stated. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) meets Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz (credit: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden)

“The only government that we should be working on to bring down now is the terrorist tyranny in Gaza,” run by Hamas, which forcibly rules that enclave and is holding Israelis hostage, including some with American citizenship, he stated.

Bash said that polls showed that Israelis supported early elections, as she pressed him to commit to such a move once the war is over.

Netanyahu said that if elections were held while the war was being waged, "we would have six months of national paralyzes and we would lose the war."

Bash continued to push him, questioning him again, will you commit to early elections?

Netanyahu retorted, “It’s ridiculous to talk about it.” One would not have called for former US President George Bush to resign following the Al Qaeda attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, and one would similarly not do so here, Netanyahu said.

What we should talk about is how to help Israel defeat Hamas, Netanyahu stated.