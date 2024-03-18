Maccabi Aesthetics network expands, establishes network of partners nationwide

The Maccabi Aesthetics network is currently expanding and establishing a network of partners nationwide, with dermatologist Dr. Lehavit Akerman the first to join the agreement.

Akerman is an international expert in dermatology and has over 17 years of experience in the field of medical aesthetics.

The network of partners in an innovative activity model and the first of its kind in Israel will provide advanced aesthetic services throughout the country, through medical centers, clinics, and private clinics, by recognized and renowned specialist doctors to make aesthetic services available under special conditions to members of the Maccabi health fund.

As part of the deal, Maccabi patients will enjoy a 17% discount for aesthetic treatments at Dr. Akerman's branches in Herzliya Pituach and Neve Savion. Dr. Ackerman, like all partners in the network, will provide advanced medical aesthetic services to Maccabi policyholders, at the same time as the five Maccabi Aesthetics branches in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana, Rishon, Haifa, and Ashdod.

Maccabi customers will also benefit from a variety of advanced aesthetic services, as well as special conditions, offered by Dr. Akerman in its two branches. Among the services offered by Dr. Akerman in her clinics: are injections for filling and facial sculpting, combined treatments with equipment for pigmentation and scars, lifting and firming without surgery, body contouring, Injections for excessive sweating, and laser hair removal. In addition, Maccabi customers will enjoy a significant discount on all of Dr. Akerman's skin care products: body cream, soap, relaxer, serum C, protective buttercream, and more.

The network of partners of Maccabi Aesthetics will operate alongside the premium branches of Maccabi Aesthetics under the management of Dr. Monica Allman.

Maccabi customers who would like to make an appointment at Dr. Akerman's branches will be able to do so starting March 31 and will have a variety of channels available to them for registering and receiving the discount eligibility voucher.

Toni Cohen, CEO of Maccabi Aesthetics: "Maccabi Aesthetics will expand in 2024 the number of clinics in which it will offer diverse aesthetic services to its customers. We are happy to have Dr. Akerman, who has many years of experience and unquestionable professionalism, join the network of partners we have established. The goal of the move is to make physical proximity to clinics available to the approximately 2.5 million members of Maccabi Health Services on the one hand, and the worlds of aesthetics on the other."

Dr. Akerman: "I am happy to join Maccabi Aesthetics' network of partners and offer advanced aesthetic treatments to Maccabi members. Aesthetics has become something for everyone and is not the property of the rich only. The discount will allow Maccabi members to enjoy advanced beauty treatments and aesthetics, without compromising on professionalism. I am proud to belong to a health organization that provides such a response to its members and brings a new standard of aesthetic medicine to Israel."