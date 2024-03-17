Pita with cheese or a hot chocolate: Which to choose while on a weight loss journey?

Dieters would be surprised to learn that a cup of hot chocolate has significantly more calories and protein than a pita and cheese sandwich.

In a cup of hot chocolate in a cafe, according to the calorie table of Reshet, a popular coffee shop in Israel, there are about 400 calories and 11 grams of protein. Shockingly, there are 11 and a half teaspoons of sugar in one cup.

Which option is more satisfying and what is healthier?

Pita with yellow cheese will satisfy hunger for a much longer period of time. One can also add slices of tomato or roasted pepper for dietary fiber and vitamin C, which is needed for calcium absorption.

A pita with yellow cheese will also be healthier, even though it has a little less protein because there is not a huge amount of sugar like there is in a cup of hot chocolate.

In addition, yellow cheese also has almost 300 mg of calcium, which is about a third of the recommended daily amount of calcium.

To further upgrade the pita, choose whole wheat. A pita and yellow cheese sandwich can be an option as dinner even during a weight loss diet.