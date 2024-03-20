Israeli forces arrest 34 terror suspects in massive West Bank operation

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police soldiers arrested 34 wanted persons throughout the West Bank in an overnight operation, The IDF announced on Wednesday.

In the Anata village in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, the IDF arrested a suspect who possessed a confiscated rifle, according to the report. An additional five suspects were arrested in Kfar Ezaria, who were in possession of funds that were allegedly intended to be used for terrorist purposes, which were subsequently confiscated.

Additionally, seven more suspects were arrested from Tulkarem and Nablus, and additional weapons were confiscated from the city of Beit Omer.

Israel security forces operate in the West Bank. March 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli forces successfully completed the operation without any casualties

According to the announcement, no members of Israeli security forces were harmed during the operations.

Since the beginning of the war, around 3,500 terror suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, with over 1,500 of them having associations with Hamas.