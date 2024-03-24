New bill will make sailing a boat, using a jet ski while drunk illegal

Sailing while under the influence? Not in Israel. A proposed bill to prohibit operating watercraft such as boats when drunk was approved Wednesday in a preliminary vote by the Knesset.

No under the sea

Under the bill, which will go next to a committee for discussion, it will be prohibited to sail on a jet ski, operate a boat, or steer a watercraft under the influence of alcohol or dangerous substances.

The bill would authorize Israel Police to take breath, saliva, or blood samples from a person operating a watercraft. Boating under the influence will be considered a criminal offense punishable by five years in prison.

The proposal comes in response to a rise in serious boating accidents that have occurred in Israel, with one of the individuals involved being intoxicated. Additionally, many developed countries worldwide have similar laws prohibiting boating under the influence. In Israel, a law prohibits operating watercraft under the influence of certain substances, although a broader law on the matter is needed.