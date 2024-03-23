Grapevine: Eye-opening science

THERE’S A changing of the guard at Hadassah Academic College where Prof. Ariela Gordon-Shaag is succeeding Prof. Bertold Fridlender, who has held the position for the past 12 years.

Gordon-Shaag will officially take up her position on July 1.

HAC has grown considerably over the past decade, offering BA and MA degrees and doubling its student population, which now stands in excess of 4,500.

Gordon-Shaag completed her BA in 1990 at Columbia University with a major in chemistry (magna cum laude). She earned her MSc and PhD in 2002 at the Hebrew University, specializing in genetics and molecular biology.

Her interest in vision science developed during her post-doctoral training at the University of Washington and continued at the Hebrew University, where she studied phototransduction.

In 2007, she established HAC’s master’s program in optometry and directed it until 2013. She subsequently became the chairperson of the Department of Optometry at the college, serving in that position from 2014-2023. She was recently appointed chair of the Interdisciplinary Faculty for Sciences, Health and Society.

Gordon-Shaag’s current research interests are in the cornea, keratoconus, and the etiology of myopia. She has published numerous scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals on these topics.

Her studies in environmental and behavioral factors associated with myopia have been aided by a grant from the Binational Science Foundation.

In recent years, HAC has undergone significant development in its curricula and research projects and is now in the process of planning future strategies.

Gordon-Shag is a great believer in innovation and has taken innovative approaches in her own research.

Purim fun in Jerusalem

■ BEARING IN mind that Purim this year will not be quite as merry a festival as usual, Danny Bonfil, chairman of the Jerusalem district division of the Histadrut labor federation, and Avi Edery, CEO of Cinema City, put their heads together to devise a memorable and exciting Purim event, designed particularly to bring some cheer to all the displaced children in Jerusalem who were evacuated from their homes. They came up with “Fantasy in the Circus” directed by Yaniv Suissa, which is part of a larger carnival and will thrill both adults and children – thereby making it a family affair. It will, of course, be open to the permanent residents of Jerusalem. Entrance is free of charge, which is a real boon to parents of large families.

A tribute to a late president

■ THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING Sophie Udin Club of Na’amat will hold a memorial tribute to its late president Judy Telman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Telman, who spent more than half of her life in Chicago, came on aliyah in 1983, joined the Sophie Udin Club and spent many years as its president, continuing until her death on February 26 at the age of 92. Her friends say that even as she lay dying in hospital, she continued to care for Na’amat and its fundraising projects, and to direct the operations of the club.

She was particularly interested in raising funds for projects that help advance and strengthen the status of women in the family, in the workforce, and in society.

The tribute luncheon, at the Meshanot building – corner of Shalom Aleichem and Jabotinsky streets, where Telman was such a frequent presence over the years – will be addressed by Na’amat National President Chagit Pe’er; International Coordinator Shirli Shavit; and head of Jerusalem Na’amat Ilana Daniel. Telman’s son Muki Telman, who lives at Kibbutz Grofit, and Edith Paller, representing the Sophie Udin Chapter, will also speak.

Jewish heroines

■ OPINION IS divided as to whether Mordechai or Esther is the true hero of Purim, although conventional wisdom has credited Esther with being the savior of her people. But heroes and heroines often depend on how much one knows of the story. There are some who would give kudos to Vashti, who defied the king by refusing to appear at his banquet. It’s not certain whether she was banished or executed by way of punishment, but suffice it to say that she disappeared, and the path was open for Esther. History might have turned out quite differently had Vashti been more obedient. In fact, there would not be a Purim on which to celebrate.

Esther was neither the first nor the last of Jewish heroines. We have seen ample evidence of that in the current Swords of Iron war.

Many books have been written about outstanding Jewish women. Some have focused on only one; others, on a group. Former MK Aliza Lavie recently published her book Iconic Jewish Women: Fifty-nine inspiring, courageous, revolutionary role models for young girls. A launch was held in Jerusalem on Monday night at which Lavie engaged in conversation with Elana Sztokman and Yudit Sidikman. As ambitious as writing a book about 59 inspiring Jewish women is, it still has a way to go to catch up with the Encyclopedia of Jewish Women, the comprehensive, historical saga of Jewish women through the ages compiled and written by Alice and Moshe Shalvi, Alice having died right before the Gaza War.

Judging by all the female achievers featured at numerous conferences this year, future historians focusing on the same subject will have a hard time deciding whom to include.

