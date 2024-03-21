Hebrew U legal expert to receive Israel Prize for work with October 7 vctims

The prestigious Israel Prize, awarded annually, was granted to Hebrew University of Jerusalem legal expert Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy for her advocacy for the victims of the October 7 attacks.

Elkayam-Levy was awarded in the "Solidarity" (Arvut Hadadit) category.

Following Hamas's massacre of southern Israel on October 7, she established the "Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children," which was brought about to highlight and uplift victims of the attacks. Namely, the Commission shed light on the crimes committed against women, children, men, and entire families that were severely impacted in the wake of October 7.

The work of the Civil Commission aims to promote human rights and gender equality, and she has taken her work to both the national and international stages.

In a statement, Elkayam-Levy, a legal expert at the Davis Institute for International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, expressed her gratitude and ardent belief in giving voice to the voiceless and combatting rising antisemitism.

Commended for advocating on behalf of victims

Her spirit of activism shone through in her statement, where she emphasized the dire need to advocate for those affected by the October 7 attacks. Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy (credit: Martine Hami )

"I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to advocate for the rights of women, children, and families worldwide. We must stand firm against the stark denial and the increasing tide of antisemitism. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the numerous individuals who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to this vital cause alongside me. This privilege is an honor and a responsibility I hold with utmost dedication."

The Hebrew University also extended their gratitude for Elkayam-Levy's selection, with President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Asher Cohen commenting on Elkayam-Levy's work.

"Her relentless dedication has served as a powerful catalyst for justice and remembrance, inspiring us all to confront adversity with courage and compassion. We congratulate Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy on being awarded the Israel Prize, the State’s highest honor, in a testament to her unwavering commitment to shedding light on one of the darkest chapters of our shared humanity," Cohen stated.

Further, Education Minister Yoav Kisch commended Elkayam-Levy for her advocacy, noting that her work has reached the international level and has exposed them to Hamas's atrocities and the ongoing struggle for justice.

In his statement, Kisch applauded Elyakam-Cohen, stating that "the people of Israel deeply value your work and extend their heartfelt gratitude to you."