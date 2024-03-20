Israel calls for global coalition in the war against rising antisemitism

Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for a global coalition to fight against antisemitism and the defamation of Israel and Jews in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Katz said that the antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment was being advanced on all media fronts, and it required the mobilization of Israeli citizens, the Jewish Diaspora, supporters of Israel and the Jewish people, and international allies to participate.

"Together, we can overcome the hatred that seeks to divide and weaken us as a nation," said Katz. "Our unity and determination define us, especially in times of adversity. It is the strength found in our solidarity that will guide us through this storm."

Awash with a wave of antisemitism

The world is awash with a wave of antisemitism since the October 7 Massacre, Katz said, targeting not just Israel but Jewish communities everywhere.

"The fear facing many who are now scared to show their Jewish identity is unacceptable," said Katz. "This is a clear reminder that our right to self-defense and existence is being challenged. We cannot stand idly by and rely on others to fight for us." Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 16, 2023 (credit: BOAZ ARAD)

The Foreign Ministry cited a Diaspora Ministry, Jewish Agency, and World Zionist Organization report that indicated a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents worldwide. Brazil saw a 961% rise in antisemitic incidents, Australia a 738% increase, England a 512% increase, and the United States of America a 337% increase.