Rabbis call for convert killed by IDF to be buried in a Jewish cemetery

Rabbis and council heads in the Hebron area have urged the government to allow for the body of a Palestinian convert to Judaism to be buried in a Jewish cemetery, after the man was mistakenly killed by the IDF.

The 63-year-old victim, whom the soldiers suspected of being a security risk, was known as David Ben Avraham by Jews who knew him, but was born Saamach Zeitoun. He reportedly underwent a conversion by rabbis in Bnai Brak and had been arrested, beaten and abused by the Palestinian Authority for his conversion.

Hebron's Chief Rabbi, Avraham Yitzchak Schwartz, alongside the heads of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council, Israel Baramson, and the Hebron Council, Eyal Gelman, have issued a call to the Israeli government on Friday. They urged the government to ensure the burial of the convert, Avraham, in a Jewish cemetery. They stated, "David aspired all his life to connect with the Jewish people and underwent great trials for this cause."

Acknowledging the halachic complexities surrounding the issue, they expressed their desire "to find a solution that is fitting and correct from a Jewish, Israeli, moral, and human perspective." They concluded by sending their condolences to his family and friends.

Avraham, originally from Hebron, hadn't succeeded in his efforts to convert through the conversion services of Israel's official Chief Rabbinate, but he was able to do so through a private rabbinic court in Bnei Brak.

Burial in the State of Israel is primarily conducted by religious bodies and is funded at its base by the National Insurance Institute. Cemeteries are operated mainly by religious burial organizations (a Chevra Kadisha for Jews and the equivalent body for other religious communities), and a minority are operated by secular burial companies that operate in civil cemeteries.

Investigations into the shooting

According to an IDF statement, the soldiers shot Zeitoun/Avraham when his conduct raised suspicions.

However, reports indicated that he did nothing suspicious in particular and that they became suspicious simply from the fact that he got off the bus in a location near where Jews lived and where Palestinians did not typically get off.