Israel foils major terror attack by suspects who crossed Jordanian border

Two suspects who crossed from Jordan with weapons and are suspected of planning to carry out a major attack were arrested Friday night near the settlement of Petzael in the Jordan Valley, according to Israeli media.

The pair were identified last night in the settlement of Petzael in the Jordan Valley, with one of them holding a Kalashnikov with a magazine.

The security system still doesn't know to which group the pair belongs. An investigation has been opened into the case.

The security coordinator in Petzael, along with two emergency squad members, arrested the two suspects in the Jordan Valley, which is on the settlement's territory.

New details published this morning indicate that the two crossed from Jordan, and a Quran was found with them.

The security system does not yet know who they belonged to, but according to the most recent assessment, a major attack was thwarted.

As mentioned, the two were identified close to 10:00 p.m. last night in the settlement; one of them was holding a Kalashnikov weapon with a magazine in Petzael.

The settlement security team arrested the pair in coordination with the military security coordinator, who is also a member of the team.

They did not resist and were then transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for investigation.