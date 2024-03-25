BBB Group wins tender to manage restaurant in Terminal 3 under MOSES brand

This is the first time the BBB Group has entered catering services in an Israeli airport, after several years of operating a Burgers branch at Ramon Airport.

The MOSES AIR restaurant will open this week with an estimated investment of about NIS 4.5 million, in the E wing of Terminal 3. It is a hamburger restaurant, which will change the culinary culture at the airport, and will offer the passengers a bar restaurant experience, with a special emphasis on cocktails, wines, beers on tap, and other alcoholic beverages, and will offer a varied hamburger menu and other dishes for the whole family, based on fresh meat that is ground in the restaurant every day.

MOSES AIR covers an area of about 200 sq.m., with 80 seats, and will operate around the clock. The restaurant will also offer self-pickup services (for eating in the terminal area or on the plane).

The menu combines the familiar menu of the MOSES chain such as classic hamburgers, the famous Art Burger, and children's meals, alongside a variety of starters to share, salads, tortillas, and vegetarian and vegan dishes. In addition, MOSES AIR offers a high-quality and very wide menu of alcohol, cocktails, and draft beers.

Giant screens will be placed in the restaurant, which will broadcast 24 hours a day sports broadcasts from various fields from all over the world. The communication and advertising language of the restaurant is unique, and the famous Moדes "hound" received a new design, taken from the world of aviation.

The restaurant will operate through franchisees Assaf Attias and Tomer Avihalak, restaurateurs with experience, seniority, and rich knowledge in the field of restaurant management.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group: "Similar to large and leading airports in the world, MOSES AIR offers a quality culinary entertainment experience to the large crowd of passengers who pass through the departure gate from Israel every day. Based on the concept that the vacation already begins in the terminal, we invested enormous resources in the establishment of the new restaurant to give the passengers the aroma of abroad, even before boarding the plane."

The Moses hamburger chain from the BBB group has 15 branches in Israel.