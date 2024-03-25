Quiet music, yellow ribbons: Jerusalem Purim parade under shadow of war

A yellow ribbon on a colorful float, festive music barely audible; these were some of the signs that the Purim parade in Jerusalem on Monday was not like any other.

This year was the first time in 42 years that Jerusalem held an “Adloyada,” a traditional Purim parade with floats and costumes. The announcement that the parade was returning to the capital in the middle of the war sparked mixed responses, with families of the hostages being held by Hamas calling on the municipality to cancel the event.

After extensive discussions, the families and the municipality reached an agreement: the parade would go forward but would be made appropriate for the current situation. The music would be turned down and the families of the hostages would take a central role.

Despite the agreement, some families and activists were still unhappy with the festivities, with at least one person detained after attempting to block the parade route. Protesters held signs saying that the parade was “disrepecting the pain” of many Israelis.

According to the Jerusalem Municipality, about 30,000 people attended the parade. Relatives of hostages take part in the Jerusalem Purim parade. March 25, 2024 (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

Crowds gathered along the parade route, which went along Jaffa Road in the center of the city and despite the clear presence of the shadow of the war, the floats, performers, and audience still created a festive atmosphere.

'United Purim'

The event was named the “United Purim” parade, with floats designed by cultural institutions in Jerusalem, children in the capital, children who were evacuated from their homes due to the war, and artists who just returned from reserve service. “All this is for the unity of the nation, strengthening national resilience, and raising morale,” said the municipality.

“The ‘United Purim’ procession is a significant cultural event and full of hope for resilience, unity, brotherhood, and a prayer for the return of the hostages,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “I am proud of the fact that, especially in this period, we have found a shared way together with the families of the hostages to celebrate the holiday of Purim under the theme of ‘heroic children’ and to praise the bravery and abilities of all of our children.”

“The procession opened with a display to bring the hostages home. We constantly remember our 134 sisters and brothers who are in captivity, hug the families, strengthen them, and stand by them along the entire path until the safe return of our loved ones home, and the return of all our soldiers safe and sound from the frontlines.”

The name Adloyada is Aramaic for “until one no longer knows” the difference between the blessed Mordechai and evil Haman. This is a pre-state tradition dating to 1912 in Tel Aviv.