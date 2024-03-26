South African delegation: Gov’t stance on Israel is not that of citizens

A delegation of 15 South African Christian, traditional, and political leaders came to Israel on Friday to create bonds and represent what they said was the true position of the populace.

In contrast to the antagonistic position that the South African government has taken against Israel since the October 7 war began, radio personality Bafana Modise and Chairman of South African Friends of Israel Shaun Zagnoev told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that the country had strayed from its role as a neutral peacemaker to distract from domestic problems.

“We are horrified by the events of October 7,” said Modise. “The nation is quite disappointed that in many wars, the government has approached with reconciliation, but on this issue, they acted hostile.”

Zagnoev said that “South Africa has a unique pedigree for playing a role in the resolution of intractable conflicts,” but that neutrality has been squandered with the current government’s decision to take a “very partisan stance.”

Modise said they were on a “peace and fact-finding mission” organized by SAFI and DiploAct. South African Friends of Israel, DiploAct delegation in front of the Knesset building in Jerusalem. (credit: DIPLOACT)

“We are here to bring people together,” said Modise.

Joining the delegation to Israel were South African Jerusalem Prayer Network head Clive Mashishi, legal scholar Dr. Pearl Kupe, ACDP Parliament Member Marie Sukers, Christian podcaster John Mathuhle, Faith Acts Ministry pastor Dr. Josias Moleele, Gateway Church Pastor Speedy Kisten, Pastor Dr. Allen Mnene, Judah House Tabernacle Pastor Apostle Mponeng, Princess Bhelekazi Mabandla, Christian Zionist activist Vivienne Myburgh, Joshua Generation Pastor Kim Muller, and journalist Jackie De Lange.

The delegation hoped to take a meaningful role in stopping the bloodshed in the Levant and bringing lasting peace, said Modise. At times, the delegation members were called “sellouts” for visiting, but Zagnoev noted that members of the ruling ANC party were not allowed to go to Israel, showing that they were afraid to learn the truth about the Jewish state.

Modise said, “If all of them came to this country, they would regret the apartheid narrative and would seek peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The degree of interaction among different racial groups in Israel would not have happened in an apartheid state, he explained. Apartheid is segregation based on race, but Modise found Israel to be a racially diverse place. He said that everyone hates apartheid because it is an inhumane policy and ripe for use as slander. He believes that eventually, Israelis and Palestinians will exist peacefully, side by side.

“Comparison of our history has always been abused during this war,” said Modise. “Our history is being used to demonize.”

South African Friends of Israel, DiploAct delegation in the Knesset building in Jerusalem. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Modise noted that former South African President Nelson Mandela recognized Israel and took a more neutral stance, but in 2000, the government began to veer away from that position.

“It’s become a chief foreign policy issue,” said Modise.

Zagnoev said that in an election, the ANC risks losing its majority and may be trying to boost its popularity among certain demographics by using human rights issues as a smokescreen for domestic problems. He also mentioned the party’s financial constraints, which the government suddenly resolved in an attempt to court certain actors.

“Forces alien to our interests have taken over our foreign policy,” said Zagnoev.

South Africa has issues internally, not just diplomatically

He added that South Africa needed to address not only continental issues but also domestic challenges, such as economic and infrastructure problems, noting that 60% of the country's youth are unemployed. Meanwhile, South Africa’s accusations and petitions against Israel before the International Court of Justice were costing the country millions of rand. According to Modise, cooperation between Israel and his country could help fix some economic troubles.

“We hope that the government will change its position, or the people will change the government,” said Zagnoev.

MODISE AND ZAGNOEV also jabbed at the hypocrisy of the government. Ex-Sudan president Omar al-Bashir had been welcomed to the country and not handed over to the International Criminal Court for genocide in Darfur, said Modise. Russian President Vladimir Putin was allowed to deliver a speech at the BRICS summit in August, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Why do we still have a Russian embassy in South Africa?” asked Modise, noting the closure of many consular services to Israel that left Christian pilgrims unable to visit.

Zagnoev and Modise said that the Christians of South Africa were not consulted about the position that the government took and that a vast majority of them recognized the deep connection their faith had to Israel. The delegation visited Nazareth, the Jordan River, and Jerusalem’s Christian quarter during the trip.

On Tuesday, the delegation met with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana at the Knesset, and Sukers told him that the Christian South African community supported Israel and sought its friendship.

“On behalf of the South African people, I ask Israel for forgiveness for the steps taken by our government in connection with the claim to the International Court of Justice,” said Sukers. “These views and actions do not represent the South African people.”

Ohana thanked her and said he knew Israel had wonderful friends in South Africa. He added that Israel would not stop the fight against Hamas, which is also a fight on behalf of the free world.

Modise said that Hamas is not a partner for peace and has invited the deaths of many Palestinians instead of caring for them and releasing the Israeli hostages.

“South Africa needs to call for the release of the hostages if it cares about Palestinians because that’s the only way that the war ends,” said Modise.

DiploAct chairman Amit Deri said, “While there are those who are afraid to stand up to evil and terrorism, there are brave people who stand up for Israel in its just war with Hamas. We thank the leaders of the communities and the members of parliament from South Africa for their choice to come here and support us.”