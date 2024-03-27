Sniper fire and hidden bombs: IDF's explosive overnight operation in West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police conducted a special overnight mission, which resulted in the killing of terrorists by sniper fire and aircraft strikes, as well as the demolition of hidden explosives, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, the operation led to the arrest of ten suspects who were wanted throughout the West Bank, the IDF added.

In the Menashe region of the West Bank, IDF aircraft killed two terrorists, and combat engineers demolished a vehicle that was storing ready-to-use explosive charges. Two suspects were arrested from there as well.

In Jenin, a terrorist threw an explosive at IDF soldiers but ended up harming other terrorists. The soldiers subsequently killed the terrorist. Combat engineers discovered additional explosives buried under vehicle axles in the area and discovered weapons that were confiscated. IDF soldiers operate overnight in the West Bank, March 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terrorism throughout the West Bank

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,600 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, approximately 1,600 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.