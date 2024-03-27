Eylon Levy terminated from spokesperson role, anti-Israel protests break out in Jordan

EYLON LEVY. Israel does not need lectures from foreign governments about the importance of getting the hostages released, the author says. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Eylon Levy, the recently-suspended Israeli government spokesperson, has now been terminated from his position, according an N12 report on Wednesday night.

N12 reported that the government spokesperon's office has decided to dismiss Eylon Levy from his position in the coming days on Tuesday night.

The government's decision to oust him from his role as the "national spokesman" in foreign media was made due to a series of diplomatic incidents in which he was involved - including an unusual response to a tweet by the British Foreign Minister.