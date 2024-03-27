Eylon Levy terminated from spokesperson role, anti-Israel protests break out in Jordan
Eylon Levy terminated from position as government spokesperson • Jordanian anti-riot police work to control protests outside Israeli embassy • Sources claim 7 killed in Israeli airstrike
Suspended government spokesman Eylon Levy dismissed from his position - report
A week after being suspended, the government's spokesman Eylon Levi is dismissed from his position, N12 reported on Tuesday evening. The government's office gave a list of reasons.
Eylon Levy, the recently-suspended Israeli government spokesperson, has now been terminated from his position, according an N12 report on Wednesday night.
N12 reported that the government spokesperon's office has decided to dismiss Eylon Levy from his position in the coming days on Tuesday night.
The government's decision to oust him from his role as the "national spokesman" in foreign media was made due to a series of diplomatic incidents in which he was involved - including an unusual response to a tweet by the British Foreign Minister.
Palestinian report: IDF forces began operations in Jenin refugee camp
IDF forces have begun an operation in the Jenin refugee camp to locate weapons and arrest wanted persons, according to Palestinian media reports from Tuesday night.
What’s behind Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ‘firm’ support for Hamas?
Erdogan is ramping up his pro-Hamas rhetoric ahead of Turkey’s local elections on March 31, according to M. Hakan Yavuz, a professor of political science at the University of Utah.
(JTA) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s assertion earlier this month that Turkey “firmly backs” Hamas was the culmination of months in which the Turkish president has lambasted Israel’s war in Gaza.
The feud between the two countries did not end there. Last week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish envoy for a reprimand after Erdogan berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said God would “make him miserable and curse him.”
Israel's foreign minister shot back on social media, "There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends. Be quiet and shame on you!"
Jordanian anti-riot police use batons to push back protesters near Israeli embassy
"Oh Hamas...All of Jordan's people are behind you," the protesters chanted.
Jordanian anti-riot police beat and arrested dozens of demonstrators trying to march towards the heavily guarded Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, witnesses and residents said on Wednesday.
More than two thousand protesters gathered late on Tuesday, the third day of demonstrations which have been marred with clashes, after baton wielding police pushed back hundreds of angry crowds seeking to storm the embassy compound in the affluent Rabae district of Amman.
The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 34 of which killed in captivity, IDF says