Menomadin Foundation and Hebrew University unveil plan to strengthen Israeli welfare system

The Menomadin Foundation, together with the Hebrew University and leading welfare researchers, today presented Israel’s Minister of Welfare and Social Security Ya'akov Margi with a comprehensive strategy plan to strengthen the Israeli welfare system in light of the challenges presented by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. This initiative focuses on improving and protecting social and economic rights, providing benefits for reservists' spouses, and extending support to other vulnerable populations including families of hostages taken by Hamas and residents of communities evacuated from their homes.

Haim Taib, President, and Founder of the Menomadin Foundation: "The events of October 7 and the subsequent war have reshaped the urgent need to bolster Israel's welfare system. Today, a significant portion of our population, comprising diverse groups, depends on social services. Our collective resilience, both short and long-term, hinges on prioritizing the mental and physical well-being of all citizens. The Welfare Ministry, together with a team of dedicated social resilience personnel, is fully committed to this mission. In the past month, the foundation collaborated with a team of senior experts to submit a dedicated report on welfare issues. This report takes a long-term view and emphasizes the needs of unique populations and the necessary changes following the war."

Minister of Welfare and Social Security Ya'akov Margi: "I feel like a satisfied returning customer, having received our second report from the Menomadin Foundation. We have the budget. We are committed to establishing a joint professional team to resume work that was halted due to the war. Together, we will implement the new plan for the benefit of Israeli citizens. The fruitful collaboration between academia, the private sector, and the Ministry of Welfare is commendable. Initiatives like these play a significant role in addressing social and personal challenges, as they are rooted in research. The Ministry of Welfare has already embraced the spirit of the 'Right to Good Welfare' initiative, with many proposed measures already being put into practice. Throughout the war, the Ministry expanded cooperation with government ministries, academia, local authorities, and civil society organizations to provide comprehensive support to war victims. We remain committed to this approach during the reconstruction and revitalization efforts.”

The events of October 7 and the Israel-Hamas war have presented multifaceted challenges to Israel's welfare system. The widespread harm inflicted on civilians and soldiers during the attacks and throughout the months of conflict, coupled with the struggles faced by abductees and their families, the plight of hundreds of thousands of evacuees, and the profound hardships endured by bereaved and injured families, underscore the urgent need for the welfare system to address a myriad of needs. These challenges emerged suddenly, without prior preparations, necessitating swift and comprehensive responses from welfare system members.

Amidst the ongoing war, leading welfare experts from the School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University have joined forces with the Menomadin Foundation, under the guidance of Professors Michal Almog-Bar, Mimi Eisenstadt, and John Gal.

The professors emphasized that "the ongoing war has widened the societal gaps in Israel, making existing divisions deeper. Our collaboration with the Menomadin Foundation has resulted in the first detailed plan after the outbreak of war. This plan carefully studies the welfare system, considering the needs of different groups in Israeli society and proposing tailored solutions for both direct and indirect victims of the conflict. It's backed by academic research and highlights the crucial connection between practical work, civil society, and academia. We're proud to be part of this important project and believe its recommendations will help policymakers create effective measures to support everyone in Israeli society."

The proposed plan is a comprehensive effort aimed at revamping the welfare system to ensure equitable access to quality services throughout and after the war. Building upon the groundwork laid by the "Right to Good Welfare" plan presented to the Minister of Welfare and Social Security two years ago, this updated edition focuses specifically on post-war scenarios. Divided into eighteen chapters, it addresses a wide array of welfare-related issues in Israel, including welfare services within local authorities, mental health support, civil society engagement in welfare provision, protection of rights during wartime, gender considerations, support for individuals with disabilities, care for at-risk children and the elderly, assistance for refugees, aid for the homeless, and welfare challenges in rural communities, among others.

The "Right to Good Welfare" project was established in 2022 by the Menomadin Foundation. Led by Dr. Merav Galili, the foundation aims to promote social resilience in the State of Israel through extensive activities in the fields of education, welfare, and the community.