Women's swimwear 2024- Jack Cuba

The prestigious brand JACK KUBA launched its women’s swimwear collection for the summer of 2024. The diverse collection includes shapewear swimwear, swimwear in trendy designs that come in a variety of cuts, swimwear in bra sizes for an ideal fit of the cup size and circumference, and a collection of beachwear and accessories for a perfect total look!

Shapewear swimwear - Look one size smaller in 60 seconds!

The most famous and best-selling shapewear swimwear in the world. Made with innovative technology, from a fabric registered as a patent that shapes the body three times more than any other slimming swimsuit, toning and shaping the body while maintaining maximum comfort and a feeling of self-confidence. For every woman, in any size, up to size 56! The shapewear swimwear comes in the widest and richest variety of shades, designs, and innovative cuts. The built-in bra in the swimwear gives maximum support to the chest and shapes it in a flattering and natural way. Maximum comfort, doesn’t restrict movement, and looks like a normal swimsuit (hidden slimming technology).

The items you can find have a variety of cuts and patterns: one-shoulder, low necklines, shape-enhancing, thick or thin straps, see-through, and more. Colors: floral patterns, delicately spotted, and bright shades, among them: red, green, purple, and royal blue, along with the eternal classic black.

Expert tip: don't be tempted to take a size less but exactly your size.

Stretch swimwear - The new generation of swimwear. The collection is made of innovative technological fabric, with exceptional elasticity, soft, pleasant, and seamless for maximum comfort, and dries completely within an hour and a half. (credit: JACK KUBA PR)

The swimwear is offered in two sizes: XS/S, M/L and in four fashionable colors: classic black and tie-dye with green, blue, red, and orange.

Glam swimwear - The swimwear that will give you a particularly glamorous look. The collection corresponds with the most sought-after trends for summer ’24 and looks like part of a festive evening look. Comes in a wide variety of cuts: bottom - bikini, Brazilian, thong, and high cut. Bra - with or without underwire, straps or strapless, triangle cut, and balconette. You can choose a set or choose underwear and a top and combine them. In addition, you can find complete swimsuits and swimsuits with cut-out openings.

Using Lurex fabrics, spotted print, zebra, floral, and print that looks like crochet. A combination of black and white, a combination of gold, a combination of accessories - gold hoops. Colors - trendy yellow, red, black, and white combinations, spotted, green, floral, purple, metallic, and more.

Beach clothes - Everything you need to complete a perfect total summer look for the pool and the beach. The beach clothes are made from quality fabrics: chiffon, lace, crochet, and cotton. (credit: JACK KUBA PR)

The collection offers a huge selection of kaftans, one-size chiffon fabrics (suitable for sizes from extra small to extra-extra-large), as well as a lace collection that includes a dress, shorts, skirts, and long pants, crocheted beach dresses, and a huge selection of chiffon dresses. Colors - spotted patterns, zebra, color combinations: black and white, blue and purple, light blue and pink. Each swimsuit can be matched with a bra according to personal taste, or purchased as a matching set.

Consumer prices:

Shapewear swimwear - from NIS 800

Glam swimwear - from NIS 300

Stretch swimwear - NIS 578

Beach clothes - from NIS 237

Available at the JACK KUBA chain of stores and website.