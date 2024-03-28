Women's swimwear 2024- Jack Cuba

By ETI DORON
The prestigious brand JACK KUBA launched its women’s swimwear collection for the summer of 2024. The diverse collection includes shapewear swimwear, swimwear in trendy designs that come in a variety of cuts, swimwear in bra sizes for an ideal fit of the cup size and circumference, and a collection of beachwear and accessories for a perfect total look!

Shapewear swimwear - Look one size smaller in 60 seconds!

The most famous and best-selling shapewear swimwear in the world. Made with innovative technology, from a fabric registered as a patent that shapes the body three times more than any other slimming swimsuit, toning and shaping the body while maintaining maximum comfort and a feeling of self-confidence. For every woman, in any size, up to size 56! The shapewear swimwear comes in the widest and richest variety of shades, designs, and innovative cuts. The built-in bra in the swimwear gives maximum support to the chest and shapes it in a flattering and natural way. Maximum comfort, doesn’t restrict movement, and looks like a normal swimsuit (hidden slimming technology).

The items you can find have a variety of cuts and patterns: one-shoulder, low necklines, shape-enhancing, thick or thin straps, see-through, and more. Colors: floral patterns, delicately spotted, and bright shades, among them: red, green, purple, and royal blue, along with the eternal classic black.

Expert tip: don't be tempted to take a size less but exactly your size.

Stretch swimwear - The new generation of swimwear. The collection is made of innovative technological fabric, with exceptional elasticity, soft, pleasant, and seamless for maximum comfort, and dries completely within an hour and a half.

The swimwear is offered in two sizes: XS/S, M/L and in four fashionable colors: classic black and tie-dye with green, blue, red, and orange.

Glam swimwear - The swimwear that will give you a particularly glamorous look. The collection corresponds with the most sought-after trends for summer ’24 and looks like part of a festive evening look. Comes in a wide variety of cuts: bottom - bikini, Brazilian, thong, and high cut. Bra - with or without underwire, straps or strapless, triangle cut, and balconette. You can choose a set or choose underwear and a top and combine them. In addition, you can find complete swimsuits and swimsuits with cut-out openings.

Using Lurex fabrics, spotted print, zebra, floral, and print that looks like crochet. A combination of black and white, a combination of gold, a combination of accessories - gold hoops. Colors - trendy yellow, red, black, and white combinations, spotted, green, floral, purple, metallic, and more.

Beach clothes - Everything you need to complete a perfect total summer look for the pool and the beach. The beach clothes are made from quality fabrics: chiffon, lace, crochet, and cotton.

The collection offers a huge selection of kaftans, one-size chiffon fabrics (suitable for sizes from extra small to extra-extra-large), as well as a lace collection that includes a dress, shorts, skirts, and long pants, crocheted beach dresses, and a huge selection of chiffon dresses. Colors - spotted patterns, zebra, color combinations: black and white, blue and purple, light blue and pink. Each swimsuit can be matched with a bra according to personal taste, or purchased as a matching set.

Consumer prices:

Shapewear swimwear - from NIS 800

Glam swimwear - from NIS 300

Stretch swimwear - NIS 578

Beach clothes - from NIS 237

Available at the JACK KUBA chain of stores and website.



