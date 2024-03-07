Less than 50% of Israeli men believe women are capable of being combat soldiers

Less than half of Israeli men– 47%, to be exact – believe women are physically capable of holding combat roles in the IDF, according to a Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) survey conducted ahead of International Women’s Day by the Rushinek Research Institute.

Only 65% of the Israeli public – 75% of women and 53% of men – believe that a woman is capable of holding the role of IDF chief of staff.

The survey found that 70% of Israelis believe the Israel-Hamas war has proven that women can hold combat roles, both during and not during a war. Out of the women surveyed, 82% agreed, as compared to only 57% of men.

Women not resilient enough?

There are two facets of resilience needed to be a combat soldier: mental and physical. Among the public, 73% (80% of women, 66% of men) believe women are prepared mentally, while only 61% (74% of women and 47% of men) believe women are prepared physically.

Only 24%, however, would want their daughter to be a combat soldier (29% of women and 20% of men), in contrast to 40% being comfortable with their son holding such a position. Israeli soldiers of Caracal battalion (credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)

On the political level, approximately 80% of the public agrees that women should be equally active in government, and 70% (80% of women and 60% of men) believe women should be equally active in the broader war cabinet.

Calling for further gender diversity in the IDF

“Public opinions in general and, in particular, among women are surprising and indicate that Israel is undergoing immense social change... and the conservative views that characterized Israeli society up until October 7 have been shaken up,” said Rivka Neuman, director of the WIZO Division for the Advancement of the Status of Women. “From a gender perspective, women are found to be more liberal and prepared for the consequences of women being partners on the frontlines of the war.

“Gender and cultural diversity must be introduced into every system, which will create mental flexibility, creativity, and vigilance,” she explained. “The army must internalize this and initiate a process in the immediate and long term, along with the government.”

She further detailed that women must be integrated into all decision-making groups and organizations – even now, during a war. This includes negotiation teams for the return of hostages, the inner and outer circles of the security cabinet, government offices, committees in the Knesset, and the investigative committee for their reform.