Eurovision DJs requested not to play Israeli songs for ‘security reasons’

On Wednesday, reports claimed that the production team responsible for parties in the Eurovision village in Malmo were requested not to play Israeli Eurovision songs due to security concerns.

Karin Karlsson, one of the event managers at Malmo’s Eurovision Village, countered these claims to Israeli news outlet Walla, saying that “the city of Malmo has not established such rules. We welcome any music that will be played, so playing Israeli music is no problem.”

Representatives of nine countries – Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, and Denmark, Sam Marino, Lithuania, and Finland- who are set to participate in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest called for an immediate ceasefire and the return of the hostages to Israel.

Nine countries discuss ongoing conflict in joint statement

The joint statement was initially spearheaded by pop artist Ollie Alexander, who represented the UK in the song contest.

It claimed that “in light of the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and in particular in Gaza, we do not feel comfortable keeping silent. It is important for us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and to express our desire for peace, for an immediate ceasefire, and for the safe return of all the abductees. We stand as one against any form of hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.” Israel's Eurovision candidate, Eden Golan, courtesy of Kan 11. (credit: Ronen Padida)

Concluding their remarks and tying it back to the song competition, the joint statement further stated that “we believe in the unifying power of music, which allows people to rise above their differences. It is our duty to preserve this space in the hope that it will encourage empathy and compassion.”

Despite the ongoing security concerns, Israeli Eurovision fans are still set to flock to Malmo to support Eden Golan in this year's contest.

Last week, Israel's National Security Council published the travel warnings for Israelis abroad, which included a reference to Eurovision. Malmo is known for being one of Europe's most Muslim populations.

Israeli fans have been recommended not to reveal their Israeli identities and have been warned not to walk around in public areas with Israeli symbols.