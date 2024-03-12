Will Israel's new Eurovision entry blow judges away?

Israel’s rocky road to Eurovision 2024 has been swept away by a “Hurricane” – which is the title of Israel’s official song submission, the video for which was revealed in a broadcast on Kan 11 on Sunday night, performed by Eden Golan, this year’s contestant.

Golan will sing “Hurricane” at Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden, in May.

In the “Hurricane” video, she sings on various stages and in a field, at night and by daylight, with dancers who writhe as if in pain, which clearly references the murders committed by Hamas at the Supernova Music Festival in Re’im. Sunday night’s broadcast also presented a video in which Golan sang alongside Noa Kirel, last year’s Israeli Eurovision representative, in a new version of the song Kirel sang in Eurovision last year, “Unicorn.”

It wasn’t easy to get Israel’s song choice approved this year, but “Hurricane” finally received the thumbs up from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the annual contest, just before the final deadline. Israel’s first song submission, “October Rain,” was rejected because its lyrics were deemed too political, a violation of the EBU’s rules. The lyrics obviously referred to the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis and foreigners in Israel, which started the current war.

Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision

There have been many calls for Israel to be banned from Eurovision – there are always such calls, but this year, they have intensified due to the war – but the EBU has remained steadfast in its assertion that Israel will not be banned. The EBU has insisted it is a contest for broadcasters, not governments, and that Israel’s state broadcaster, Kan, has not violated EBU rules. Russia’s broadcaster did violate these rules, according to the EBU, and has been excluded from participating in Eurovision since the invasion of Ukraine. Eden Golan (credit: Regev Zarka/Keshet)

For a little while, it looked as if Israel’s Eurovision organizers would not make the requested changes, and it seemed possible that Israel might not take part in Eurovision this year, a situation that the Eurovision-loving Israeli public couldn’t accept. No less an authority than President Isaac Herzog urged a change in the lyrics, and the song was rewritten and given its new title. The Hebrew lyrics now come at the end of the song and now say, “No need for big words, only prayers; even if it’s hard to see, you always leave me one small light.”

Previously, the text had more explicitly referenced those killed by Hamas in the October 7 massacre: “There’s no air left to breathe, no place, no me, from day to day, they’re all good kids, each one of them.”

It’s still a song about loss and redemption but couched in more poetic, less specific terms.

Eurovision has held an important place in Israel’s cultural landscape for over 50 years because it was one of the first international arenas in which Israel excelled.

Eurovision was started in the wake of World War II to encourage peaceful competition among nations and has blossomed into a glittery extravaganza, with millions around the world watching it on television and voting for the winner.

Israel began taking part in Eurovision in 1973, since it would not have been welcomed in a Middle Eastern regional song contest. It took home the top prize in 1978 and 1979 with wins for Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta for the song “A-Ba-Ni-Bi,” and Milk and Honey for “Hallelujah,” respectively, and again in 1998 with Dana International’s “Diva.”

While for decades the top prize eluded Israel, Israelis continued to be devoted Eurovision fans, cheering on Israeli contestants. Finally, in 2018, Netta Barzilai became Israel’s fourth Eurovision winner with her rousing rendition of “Toy,” a self-empowerment anthem.

Last year, Noa Kirel, Israel’s contestant, came in third with her high-energy song “Unicorn,” and a video of her performance at the finals has received more than 12 million views.

Prior to the release of the “Hurricane” video, the Eurovision World betting table, which compiles odds from around the world, placed Israel in eighth place, out of 37 countries.

A sad footnote to this year’s competition was the death of one of The Next Star [Kochav Haba] contestants Shaul Greenglick, who appeared on the show in early December and was killed not long afterward in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Greenglick, 26, from Ra’anana, an officer in the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, wore his uniform to sing the song “Blind Bat” by Hanan Ben Ari.

Notwithstanding, the winner of this year’s The Next Star, Golan, is seen as a performer with a good voice and the strong presence needed to succeed at Eurovision.