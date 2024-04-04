Police foil ISIS supporters’ terrorist plot in east Jerusalem

In a joint statement published on Thursday by the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet, they had thwarted terrorist attacks planned by supporters of the terrorist group the Islamic State (ISIS) in east Jerusalem.

The report claimed that two terrorists planned to build and detonate explosive devices and conduct shooting attacks towards a police station in east Jerusalem as well as another in the vicinity of Jerusalem’s Terry Stadium.

The two were recruited by another terrorist who was trained abroad by other ISIS members, specializing in training and promoting terrorist activities within Israel.

Explosive denotations and shooting attacks planned

Before their arrest, they began preparing the explosives and plans for the shooting attacks. Due to the failure of the explosives, the two planned instead to carry out a shooting attack.

During the past month, the Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District’s police force have been conducting investigations against this specific terror cell, suspecting it of intent to carry out attacks against Israelis.

The alleged attacks would be similar to the ones mentioned above, including planting explosives and firing live ammunition under the banner of affiliation with the Islamic State.

An ISIS fighter poses in front of an Islamic State flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Previously, detectives arrested three terrorists for similar claims of Islamic State affiliation, all of whom were residents of east Jerusalem.

The investigation of these individuals revealed that they had sworn allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out several attacks in central areas of the city of Jerusalem.

An indictment against the terrorists is expected to be filed against the two terrorists today during a prosecution trial.

Doron Turgeman, the Jerusalem District Police Commander, praised the police for cooperating with the Shin Bet in the fight against terrorism.