Court rolls back harsh restrictions on arrested protesters

The Jerusalem District Court partially accepted Sunday morning an appeal of two protesters, lightening their conditions of release after they were arrested at a protest for the hostages Thursday, the protesters' lawyer said. The appeal followed conditions being set for their release that were seen as particularly strict, and limiting their freedom of protest.

It was heard by the district court after the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday forbade the two women from protesting for 60 days, unless the protest is licensed by Israel Police, demanded a deposit of NIS 5,000 from each, and required that the two find a third party guarantor for an additional NIS 10,000.

Many protests are legal but unlicensed, so the conditions were seen as a harsh curtailing of the women's freedom of protest.

Following the appeal, the deposit was lowered, and the period during which the protesters were not allowed to protest at unlicensed rallies was shortened, said their lawyer, former MK lawyer Gaby Lasky.

The two were arrested for taking part in a protest in which hostage families, together with the Women's Protest, blocked major roads across Israel. Highways were blocked in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba, as protestors called on the government to bring back the hostages. Police clash with protesters during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, on February 24, 2024. (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

One woman was arrested after moving to the sidewalk, following police instruction; the other was arrested after the protest, according to protesters.

"We would have liked for the court to definitively say that the right to protest, especially for non-violent protest, comes before the comfort of bystanders or those driving on the roads," Lasky said, explaining that the court relied on decisions from the disengagement from cases involving significant violence in its ruling.

"The world has moved forward since then. There are new decisions that sanctify the freedom to protest," added Lasky.

"The courts have determined more than once that the right to protest should only be curtailed when there is almost certainly significant harm to the safety or well-being of the public," she said. "In this case, that didn't happen."

Original conditions set for release called "disgraceful"

The Women's protest for the Return of the Hostages called the original conditions set for release a "disgraceful" scare tactic by the government and police aimed at "preventing legitimate protest."

At least eight protesters were arrested at anti-government and hostage protests in Tel Aviv and Caesarea Saturday night, according to protest organizations. Some were released, while others were held overnight before going to court on Sunday.

Another man was arrested in Tel Aviv last night after driving his car into protesters on Namir Road. The passengers in the car cursed at protesters before the car sped up and ran down multiple people, injuring three, according to protesters. The driver kept going after running into the protesters until he was stopped by Israel Police, according to a statement by the police.

The driver was arrested, and his lawyer said in a statement Sunday that he did not intend to run the protesters over, but that a technical malfunction caused the car to speed up without the driver being able to stop the car.