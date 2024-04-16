Is the IDF falling short protecting Palestinians in West Bank at critical moment for legitimacy?

It has been a problem for years, which spiked in February 2023 and has again spiked repeatedly during the current war. Though Palestinian terror against Israel is immeasurably larger than Jewish terror against Palestinians, the IDF and law enforcement are weak on cracking down on whatever limited Jewish terror there is.

Since the weekend, there have been at least three significant incidents. While the IDF or the police are both said to be investigating, it is unclear what efforts were made to prevent Jewish extremists’ actions, and the follow-up to date appears ineffective as usual.

In contrast to the battlefield, where the IDF has robust, if imperfect, mechanisms for reviewing errors or rogue actions against Palestinian civilians, preventing or prosecuting Jewish attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank often falls into a black hole or limbo area of sorts.

Over Friday and Saturday, the IDF said dozens of Jews and Palestinians had been injured in altercations in the West Bank following the Palestinian terrorist murder of 14-year-old shepherd Binyamin Achimair.

Though he was murdered on Friday, his death was only confirmed Saturday afternoon, with the subsequent violence between Jewish extremists and Palestinians being declared the largest battle in the area not involving IDF forces since February 2023.

In February 2023, dozens or more extremist Jews burned large swaths of Palestinian property in Huwara in the West Bank, injured a number of Palestinians, and killed at least one Palestinian. Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The IDF said it had significantly beefed up its forces in the area to try to maintain order. Still, it was on a significant delay after multiple rounds of attempts by Jewish extremists to take revenge on nearby Palestinian villages. However, these extremists did not have any specific information about who might have committed the murder.

After February 2023, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, publicly apologized for failing to react fast enough to protect Palestinians and said it would preemptively beef up to be ready for future potential reactions by Jewish extremists to the killing of Jews in the West Bank by Palestinians.

One area attacked by Jewish extremists on Saturday was the Duma village, south of Nablus.

A mix of Israeli, Arab, and US media reported that Jewish extremists also attacked over Friday and Saturday al-Mughayyir, Deir Dibwan, and Beitin, east of Ramallah and the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah.

There were also reports of Palestinian counterattacks.

Reports of Palestinian counterattacks

Reports did say that dozens of Palestinian cars or structures were set on fire by extremist Jews, with some reports of Palestinian deaths.

As of Tuesday, the IDF had no update on progress in arresting or summarizing the extent of the violence over the weekend.

In a more specific incident, Yesh Din posted a video on Sunday (with the video dated from Saturday) in which alleged masked Jewish extremists can be seen entering a garage, pouring gasoline, and then igniting a fire on a white Palestinian car in Deir Dibwan near Ramallah.

The video appears to show IDF soldiers forming a perimeter around the Jewish extremists as if to safeguard their arson mission, with those in uniform clearly able to see the arson and doing nothing to stop it or to arrest the perpetrators afterward.

The IDF Central Command was said to be probing the incident, but again, as of Tuesday, there was no progress or public update despite the publication of an incriminating video.

In a third incident, on Monday, two Palestinians were killed by gunfire during a brawl with settlers between the Jewish town of Gitit and the Palestinian town of Aqraba in the eastern West Bank.

The army informed the Palestinian authorities that the two killed were Abdalrahman Maher, 30, and Muhammad Ashraf Bani Jama, 21, with a third person having received upper body wounds during the fight.

There are conflicting reports not only between Israel and the Palestinians but also between settlers and the IDF about the cause and nature of the brawl and about who shot the Palestinians.

One narrative is that the settlers arrived in the area after around 50 Palestinians reportedly assaulted a Jewish shepherd with clubs and stones. The scene quickly devolved into mutual stone-throwing.

The Palestinian side said that the fighting broke out in a Palestinian-owned agricultural area with a group of around 50 settlers quickly descending on the area. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the army had prevented it from reaching the area.

Settlers claimed they were not responsible for killing the Palestinians, saying that the army arrived and found itself in a "life-threatening situation," which led to the shooting.

The IDF repeatedly denied this both on Monday and on Tuesday, claiming it was not even present in the area when the deadly confrontation occurred and adding that when it arrived on the scene, a number of settlers fled immediately.

Part of the problem in these situations is that when the IDF arrives, it does not detain those present as a starting point to preserve the option of learning their identities for more significant questioning later.

Rather, the IDF, in general, just arrives to “break up” the fighting, such that any crimes committed beforehand can be covered up if the settlers or Palestinians involved flee and there is no video evidence.

In fact, the IDF said its force simply fired a few shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

It also added that at no point did they feel threatened.

Following the dispersal, IDF troops claim to have heard more gunshots in nearby areas. Following the sounds of the gunfire, they rushed to the scene and found the two Palestinians lifeless on the ground, having been shot.

Police opened an investigation but had not arrested any suspects and provided no update at press time on Tuesday.

On March 31, the IDF accidentally killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in an incident spread over seven different action points.

By the next day, despite Gaza being a war zone that is far more complex than the West Bank, the IDF had already admitted fault and produced significant details about the incident.

By April 5, it had produced a completely thorough report of all errors and communications at several physically separate IDF bases in the area.

This means that when Israel is motivated enough, it can produce quick probe results even of complex issues.

The country’s legitimacy is in the balance whether in the Gaza War, battles with Hezbollah, or future conflict with Iran.

Both for ethical and national interest reasons of maintaining international (including military) support, taking a more serious and rapid approach to addressing these lawless incidents could make a significant difference.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.