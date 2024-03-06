Israeli chefs Talia and Paul Assenheim head culinary team at party for son of Indian billionaire

Israeli chefs Talia and Paul Assenheim, private chefs to the Ambani family, headed the culinary team at the pre-wedding party held by Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in Asia with an estimated net worth of $114 billion, for his son Anant. The highlight of the party was a performance by pop superstar Rihanna, which included VIP guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and others.

The event, which cost $120 million, featured 25 chefs, all with 3 Michelin stars, who came from around the world with their assistants and prepared food for the distinguished guests.

This is the third Ambani wedding in which the Israeli chefs, who have accompanied the family as private chefs over the years, have taken part. The wedding itself will take place in July with the participation of guests from all over the world.