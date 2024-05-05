Over 50 Holocaust survivors made aliyah in past year, four since Oct. 7

Fifty-two Holocaust survivors have made aliyah throughout the past year, the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry revealed on Sunday on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Of the 52, four made aliyah since October 7 despite the country being launched into war against Hamas.

Russian aliyah saw a record 26 Holocaust survivors come to Israel throughout the past year, while ten were from Ukraine, five from France, four from the US, three from Germany, and a handful from Venezuela, Brazil, Italy, and Canada.

Those who made aliyah following October 7

The four Holocaust survivors who made aliyah since October 7 were from either Russia or the US.

Since 1989, 73,816 Holocaust survivors have arrived in Israel from around the world, according to Aliyah and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer. ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION Minister Ofir Sofer (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"We welcome the fact that precisely in these years, despite the difficulty and because of their age, they choose to come to our national home," he said. "I see their arrival in Israel as a 'closed circle' and a victory for them and for the Jewish people."

The aliyah of Holocaust survivors is no ordinary occurrence in the State of Israel, and the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry handles such cases accordingly.

Assistance given to Holocaust survivors who make aliyah

As such, Holocaust survivors who make aliyah - or immigrate to Israel - receive special support, including eligibility for a one-year advancement in the waiting list for public housing, financial grants, and assistance.

Sofer said that this year when highlighting Holocaust Remembrance Day amid the Israel-Hamas War, we have seen proof that "Even 79 years after the end of the terrible Holocaust, there are many who wish to destroy us."

He continued, "During the commemoration of the memory of our brothers and sisters - the six million who were murdered on European soil just for being Jews - we remember what is incumbent upon us: To secure the future of the Jewish people, to protect our country and to quickly return the hostages to their homes."