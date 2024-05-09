MK Sharren Haskel visits UK to discuss combating Iran's influence and antisemitism

MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity) visited the United Kingdom on Wednesday to meet with British MPs to discuss the conflict between Hamas and Iran, according to a statement.

The discussions will focus on the collaboration between UNRWA and Hamas, in particular, on the employees of both organizations.

They will also discuss the Iranian attack on Israel in April, during which British RAF pilots shot down several drones and missiles headed for Israel.

Haskel will also discuss the rise of antisemitism in the West with leading figures from the political and academic echelons in order to promote awareness of these issues.

She will also address students at Oxford University and the Pinsker Centre, discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict and the surge of antisemitism in academia worldwide. Law enforcement carries a protester away at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), during a pro-Palestinian protest on May 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Haskel will discuss the protests that have begun appearing at universities across the world with the university students.

Bringing people together

Jonathan Hunter, a Trustee of the Pinsker Center, emphasized the center's role in bringing people from across the political spectrum together and its commitment to protecting academic freedom.

"In light of horrifying scenes in western higher education, there has never been a greater need to protect and preserve academic dialogue about Middle East conflict on campus. We are proud to host events at Oxford University and the University of London despite extremist student groups who seek to silence us," Hunter said.

Haskel called for an increase in Anglo-Israeli cooperation, especially in the area of combatting Iranian influence in the Middle East and antisemitism in academia.

"Dialogue and cooperation are essential to tackle these challenges effectively. Additionally, the alarming rise of anti-Semitism on university campuses calls for decisive action and civil discourse. Through open dialogue, we can combat intolerance and uphold the values of education and diversity in our academic institutions," she said