Counting Israel's modern heroes ahead of Shavuot

It was one of those balmy Jerusalem afternoons, when the sun would soon be easing its way behind the horizon, which found four generations gathered in my daughter’s kitchen. The breeze coming through the window could hardly compete with the seductive aroma of freshly baked cookies, nor could the birds compete with the whirring blades of the cake mixture into which my granddaughter and I were gently dropping egg whites.

We were having a trial run, preparing delicacies for the morning after all-night learning on Shavuot. My son had popped in for a work break – as well as a biscuit sampling – to see whether the experience would warrant serving it to keep the studious ones awake.

“A pity we couldn’t have had them for Passover, even though I doubt the manna could have tasted like this!” declared my granddaughter as she bit into the crispy, chocolaty delight.

Gently spooning cream cheese into the fluffy egg whites, my daughter wiped her hands on her apron, turned to her, and said, “There was a Purim project when families of hostages published their favorite recipes. They aimed to involve us all in their dire situation. It feels good doing something positive, and this recipe is very special. It comes from the family of Gadi Moses. They were his favorites.”

"Gadi Moses? Over 80 years old and abducted on Simchat Torah from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7?" she responded. "Our teacher told us there were only seven trees and a few huts when he arrived there 60 years ago. He was a hero and a leader. An agronomist who made the desert bloom. Just like we're told that, for the short time while the Israelites waited for Moses to return, the slopes at the foot of Mount Sinai became grassy, flowering!"

“Waited,” said my son. “Waited indeed! Eventually, Moses returned. So let’s hope there will be a good end for us now also.”

“Amen!” I said. “I’d better leave before I’m tempted to have a taste of this amazing cheesecake concoction. But I’ll just share that I called Gadi’s brave daughter, Morran. No news, she said. The family is hoping for the best. She seemed pleased hearing we’re making these cookies, which were indeed her father’s favorites.”

WENDING MY way home through the Jerusalem traffic as dusk was fast approaching, the newscaster announced that they had now counted 226 days since the hostages were abducted.

Counting modern heroes

Counting, counting. For months we’ve been counting. Counting our hostages; how many released, how many still in bondage? Counting toward happy events; how to celebrate while caught in this Swords of Iron war? Counting on one another for kindnesses. Counting the days from Passover to Shavuot. Counting on our heroes every moment, trying to make every moment count.

How about counting heroes from Passover to Shavuot – not just biblical, but modern-day heroes? After all, this war, so viciously imposed on us, has revealed bravery and impressive talent.

Traffic being diverted, I realized this detour was all for the best because I’d almost forgotten to buy cabbage and carrots for my coleslaw salad. I parked almost in front of a supermarket. Joy! Still open, I dived toward the vegetable section.

Here, fresh as if straight from the field, was an amazing array of fruit and vegetables. How did all these make it here with a war raging on Israel’s North, South, and in-between areas? Which chain of events brought these heroic, near-miracle deliveries about?

In a way, Moses too had been heir to a chain of deliveries. From being dropped into the Nile, picked up to become an Egyptian prince, escaping for his life to Midian, he stammered his way from the burning bush to become our teacher, leading us to the Land of Israel.

Our modern-day hero, then, must be none other than the delivery chain! With vegetables and fruit plucked from fields, and together with dry goods, transported over land, sea, air, and truck to arrive in stores. Not to mention cheeses, ensuring ingredients for Shavuot’s requisite Shavuot cake. The delivery chain is a hero!

Next? Why, Miriam, Moses’ sister, was a hero! Who else thought of bringing a timbrel when escaping the Egyptian cavalry? Who else could have enthused women to join her in song when safely reaching dry land? None other than our prophetess, the charismatic Miriam.

Who could possibly match her, in some way, to be our modern-day hero? None other than Eden Golan! After a series of trials, she made it to becoming Israel’s Eurovision Song Contest representative in Malmo, Sweden. Despite interviewers prodding her to comment on Israel’s political situation, she remained steadfast, expressing her love for our people, pride in being able to represent us, and hopes to do her best, no matter what. She was proud to be placed fifth. Eden is an Israeli heroine!

On Shavuot, Ruth’s story is read for many well-known reasons, including her legendary loyalty to Naomi, her mother-in-law. Ruth had the merit of being the great-grandmother of King David, who was born and died on Shavuot, and great-great-grandmother of King Solomon. His chariots were known to be the best.

Who could be another modern-day hero?

Ariel Elkin, the 16-year-old Israeli race car driver. He may not have had wheels like Solomon’s, but wearing his hostage-themed helmet design, he won third place in the US Formula 4 race, representing Israel. He held his helmet up instead of the trophy awarded to him, despite being instructed to put it down.

As it was held aloft, everyone could see photos of our hostages with “Bring them home now!” and “Am Israel Chai!” on top. Ariel has been training since he was very young and is proud to fulfill his Russian-born father’s racing-driver dreams. Ariel is my hero!

SEATED ONCE more in my daughter’s kitchen, this time dressed in our finery, we were putting the final touches on the dessert.

“Of course,” said my granddaughter, “I love all your modern-day heroes, but you would pick Ariel Elkin! He’s my hero, too. After all, we’re the same age.”

Then, adding another flower to the top of Nino Shai Weiss’s floral cheesecake, she said: “I’m glad we found his recipe. It’s so good for Shavuot, with Tablets of the Law Crust.”

“Nino emailed that Jewish children crumble cookies as the two tablets. From there to the crust, being the crumbs of the broken tablets. It will be the pièce de résistance tomorrow morning after being up (nearly) all night!” I added.

My granddaughter wasn’t totally into that. Placing Gadi’s cookies on a large plate, she said, “Gadi’s cookies are just like he must be himself. Crusty on the outside and soft within.”

I told that to Morran when I spoke to her, and she agreed.

Crumbling some of Gadi Moses’ Chocolate Explosion Cookies among the flowers bedecking the Blooming Jewish Cheesecake with Tablets of the Law Crust, my granddaughter waved her hands over the final creation, pronouncing a blessing: “Now Israel’s holy soil decorates your petals in a new manna for Shavuot.”

I couldn’t have put it better myself! ■

For Gadi’s cookie recipe, go to the Tastes Like Home website: (tasteslikehome.co.il/all-recipes-en)

For Nino Shaye Weiss’s Blooming Jewish Cheesecake with Tablets of the Law Crust, go to jewishviennesefood.com/blooming-jewish-cheesecake-with-tablets-of-the-law-crust-freud-moses-a-mel-brooks-joke-recipevideo-edibleflowers-shavuoth-topfentorte