Yediot Aharonot reporter attacked by masked group - report

Young Jews attacked Yediot Aharonot reporter, Shaul Golan, in the West Bank, KAN news reported on Tuesday.

In a video published on Kan, a masked group, which included what appears to be an IDF soldier and armed gunmen, can be seen hitting the reporter who cried out for help.

After three minutes, the group left the premises.

Attack occurs during search for Binyamin Ahimeir

Binyamin Achimair, Missing 14-year-old boy from Samaria, Police are requesting help in searching, April 12, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

According to Kan, the attack occurred some two months ago at the edge of the Al Mughayyir village in the West Bank. A day before, 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair was reported missing.

Achimair left a farm in the West Bank in the morning to graze sheep, and they returned without him after a few hours.

Massive searches occurred following his disappearance, in which people participating were reportedly attacked near the village of Al Mughayyir.

Golan had reportedly arrived in the area to document the searches for Ahimeir, after which he was subsequently attacked.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.