International Widows Day: The wives and children of the IDF’s fallen soldiers

The IDF Widows and Orphans (IDFWO) organization announced on International Widows Day, which fell on this Sunday, that 260 new widows joined the organization since October 7 - which Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered over 1200 people and abducted over 250 more.

Of the 260 new widows to join IDFWO, 31 were pregnant. Additionally, more than 520 orphaned children have gained support from IDFWO since Hamas’s Oct.7 attacks.

What is IDFWO?

IDFWO is an Israeli non-profit which offers support to the spouses and children of fallen soldiers. This support encompasses emotional care, financial assistance, educational opportunities and a community of women experiencing similar struggles.

"On this International Widows Day, the IDF Widows and Orphans organization comes together with the global community to bring to the forefront the voices and unique needs and experiences of the widows who have faced unimaginable loss," IDFWO said. "We are inspired by the strength and resilience of the widows in our community, and are committed to providing the holistic support they need to ensure they live successful lives full of dignity and meaning." Three widows: Sagit Grinberg, Revital Djaoui Ben Yaakov, and Rotem Shahaf (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

What is International Widows Day?

International Widows Day, according to the United Nations, is a day dedicated to ensuring that the rights and dignities of the 258 million widows around the world. These women, the UN said, have traditionally been left “unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured.”

The day was dedicated to widows in 2011, and is used as “an opportunity for action towards achieving full rights and recognition for widows. This includes providing them with information on access to a fair share of their inheritance, land and productive resources; pensions and social protection that are not based on marital status alone; decent work and equal pay; and education and training opportunities. Empowering widows to support themselves and their families also means addressing social stigmas that create exclusion, and discriminatory or harmful practices.”